John Nalivka

Grazing is the foundation of the U.S. beef industry. And, regardless of the source, whether private or federal lands, the total forage base of this country is the single factor making the greatest contribution to the success of the industry.

There are 770 million acres of rangeland in the U.S. One-half of those acres are privately owned while 43% are managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service. Grazing is permitted on about 50% those federal lands.

John Nalivka is president and owner of Sterling Marketing Inc., an agricultural economic research and advisory firm in Vale, Ore. He has provided market research and advisory services for the livestock and meat industries since 1991.

