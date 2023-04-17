On April 13, Gov. Tina Kotek signed into law Senate Bill 4. SB 4 makes $210 million of state money available to assist one of Oregon’s major industries: semiconductors (commonly referred to as microchips). The majority of the $210 million helps semiconductor companies compete for federal funding made available by the CHIPS and Science Act. Some of the $210 million supports higher education institutions, workforce development and site readiness for semiconductor expansions.

Oregon should be proud of the coordinated action to support one of our economic pillars. Our state is poised for success, with the Governor’s Office reporting at least eight applications already in motion — on land already designated for industrial use — to bring federal funding and more high quality jobs to our state.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Sam Diaz is the executive director and Nellie McAdams is president of the board of directors of 1000 Friends of Oregon.

Recommended for you