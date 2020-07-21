Farmers have long been good stewards of their land. They can also be good stewards of the Earth.
I am not a farmer, but those of you I’ve met have impressed me with your connection to your land and the responsibility you feel for passing your land on to the next generation of farmers in the same healthy condition it was when you acquired it. You’re also proud of the often several-fold improvements in efficiency you’ve achieved, producing much more product for the same of amount of land, water, energy, and nutrients.
I’ve also learned how difficult it is for you to hear your operations criticized for emissions of pollutants into waterways and greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and depletion of both soil and soil organic matter.
The truth is farmers can adopt practices that reduce emissions and retain soil and soil carbon, which you know is good for soil health and water retention by the soil.
But there are serious financial barriers to doing so. No-till equipment that conserves soil is expensive and can only work for some crops. Some cover crops don’t produce a marketable product. Reducing emissions also requires new equipment or feed additives.
In a business as competitive as farming, few farmers have the resources to overcome those barriers. You need financial resources to overcome the barriers.
Fortunately, building soil health and reducing emissions provide global environmental benefits. Given the global concern about climate change, numerous corporations and individuals are willing to pay for certified storage of carbon in the soil and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. There is a market for these so-called carbon offsets.
If you farmers can tap into that market, you will have access to the resources needed to overcome those barriers, so you can participate in solutions to climate change as well as improve the quality and abundance of their soil.
In the coming months, I and my colleagues will dive deeper into how farmers can be part of the solution to climate change as stewards of the Earth, as well as their own land, and profit while doing so. In our columns, we will summarize how slowing climate change benefits farmers. We’ll describe recent programs that farming organizations have supported and legislation they could support. We’ll also dig into what you can do to store carbon in your soil and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from your operations. And we’ll describe how you can get paid for doing that.