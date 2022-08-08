The cost of gas and groceries has gone through the roof, and it’s hardworking Americans who are — quite literally — paying the price. Fortunately, I have legislation that would tamp down the runaway costs of food: the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
A recent study conducted by Texas A&M found that H-2A reforms and an increase of a legal workforce would significantly lower costs of meat, poultry, eggs, dairy and produce, not to mention lower inflation, lower unemployment, and higher average wages.
The Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which has now passed the House twice and awaits consideration by the Senate — addresses labor shortages and ensures we have a legal and reliable workforce for all of agriculture by streamlining the existing H-2A program and establishing a new employment- and merit-based program to ensure that not only are agriculture workers in the United States legally, but that they remain law-abiding and continue to contribute to our farms, ranches, local communities and economies.
We already know that by ensuring a legal and reliable agricultural workforce, we can secure our food supply, strengthen our national security, and avert disaster. Now, we have the data to prove that we will also reduce food costs for all Americans and raise wages and reduce unemployment for American workers by creating value-added, upstream jobs for Americans.
Americans are struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living continues to rise. Meanwhile, agriculture producers across the country are facing a labor shortage crisis, and I don’t use the word “crisis” lightly. As a lifelong farmer, former director of agriculture for Washington state, and current chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus, I understand the vested interest we share in supporting our agriculture producers. And a lack of labor, combined with the Biden administration’s burdensome regulations and inflationary spending, is severely impacting rural communities and the millions of Americans who rely on them for a strong food supply chain.
Farmers are not strangers to difficulty — we have faced similar challenges in the past, and yet we still have stepped up to the plate to feed our country and the world. These challenges remain and we will continue to face them — but we cannot do it alone. We need to implement policies that boost domestic production of energy and food, protect our vital resources, keep food grown in the United States, and keep the grocery store shelves stocked. Enacting policies that support our domestic food supply chain will ensure that the American people can pay lower prices and face more certainty when they head to the grocery store.
And that starts with the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
Passing my legislation means we can reform our broken immigration laws and ensure that those who wish to pursue a legal pathway or come to our country to contribute to our agriculture industry are able to do so. It means we can protect our communities, strengthen our national security and secure our southern border, while recognizing the contributions of immigrants and bolstering our local economies, producers, and small businesses. And it means we can secure our food supply and ensure American families can afford the groceries they need.
So, what are we waiting for?
Dan Newhouse represents central Washington in the U.S. House.