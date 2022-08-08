The cost of gas and groceries has gone through the roof, and it’s hardworking Americans who are — quite literally — paying the price. Fortunately, I have legislation that would tamp down the runaway costs of food: the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.

A recent study conducted by Texas A&M found that H-2A reforms and an increase of a legal workforce would significantly lower costs of meat, poultry, eggs, dairy and produce, not to mention lower inflation, lower unemployment, and higher average wages.

Dan Newhouse represents central Washington in the U.S. House.

