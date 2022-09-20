During the past century, Washington state and its agricultural community have faced many challenges. Those challenges have ranged in scope from losses of land and generational shifts in how food is produced to a change in legislative expectations and outcomes.
At the same time, our industry has impressively innovated and adopted new technologies and practices to produce more, with less. Through it all, Washington Farm Bureau has held steadfast because of the impact the organization can make through combined advocacy.
Still, we are in great company with many other traditional civic organizations this day and age, working to fulfill our original mission in a changing world.
One potential reason for downward trends in organizational participation is the advent of social media as a filter-less conduit for issues communication. As part of my work-from-the-ranch business, I help ag clients with their social media work, but I will be the first to say arguing with strangers in the comments, or even publishing posts with the potential to reach thousands of people, does not replace the power of our traditionally structured grassroots organization when it is operating as intended.
Setting policy as a collective, and engaging in direct outreach and conversation with legislators and regulators is a powerful way to give active members the tools they need to solve problems and create opportunities. Speaking with a unified voice on behalf of members and our entire agricultural community is how we walk the walk. It surely is not lost on anyone reading, the miles we have to go to keep the lines of communication open and productive with people who are not directly involved in production agriculture, but in some respects hold our future in their decisions.
How do we bridge the gap between our traditional roots and a future primed for growth? The good news is, we’ve barely scratched the surface of opportunities to reinvigorate efforts and reinvent some of our tactics. We have a fantastic set of fresh, future-focused leaders at the helm who are ready to work with and support the true leaders of Farm Bureau — our grassroots members. Working together, we can raise The Voice of Agriculture and scale up our efforts on behalf of Washington’s farmers and ranchers.
We are also well positioned to use technology as a tool in our efforts. Our members effectively activated in remote testimony while we were shamefully locked out of the halls of Olympia last session. County Farm Bureaus are using Zoom to strategically cut down on the time and travel it takes to be meaningfully involved. There is much work being done in the WFB office to help our grassroots leaders use modern tactics to our advantage and create opportunities. As the state’s largest grassroots organization representing farmers and ranchers, we have much good work to do over the next century.
Membership starts at the county level. Your county Farm Bureau membership (ranging from just $110 to $125 annually depending on the county) includes the benefits of Washington Farm Bureau and American Farm Bureau Federation membership.
To be eligible to participate as a delegate and count toward your county’s delegate allotment in the 102nd annual Washington Farm Bureau annual meeting Nov. 15-17 in Wenatchee, you must renew or start a new membership by Sept. 30. You can sign up or renew online at wsfb.com. If you need assistance with this, please contact the office at 360-357-9975.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Bridget Coon is the membership committee chair for the Washington Farm Bureau.