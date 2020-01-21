It is in the interests of all of Oregon’s citizens — and the world’s population — to live in a stable climate regime. There are many policies and solutions to reduce the concentrations of atmospheric greenhouse gases to help stabilize our climate. And agricultural producers play a large and productive role in this effort.
The best first-step policy solution at the federal level is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763; see https://energyinnovationact.org/). It has the support of economists and scientists as a simple, comprehensive and effective bill.
This bill will put a price on fossil fuels at the source — the coal mine, oil/gas well, and port of entry — and give carbon dividends to every American. It includes an agricultural exemption, important to rural farmers and ranchers.
It drives down greenhouse gas emissions because energy companies, industries, and all consumers will move towards cleaner, cheaper options. The Energy Innovation Act is designed to reduce America's emissions by at least 40% in the first 12 years and 90% after 3 decades.
Here’s how it works. The fee starts low and grows predictively over time. The revenue collected from the carbon fee is distributed equally every month to the American people to spend as we see fit.
Under this policy, imported goods to the United States from a country that does not have a carbon price equivalent to ours will pay a border carbon adjustment. Any goods we export to such a county will receive a refund for the carbon fee associated with its carbon footprint to level the playing field. Examples of goods covered include fossil fuels, steel, aluminum, cement, glass, and some agricultural products.
Effective current regulations, like auto mileage standards, are preserved; however, the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate the carbon dioxide and equivalent emissions covered by the fee are paused for the first 10 years after the policy is enacted.
If the emission targets are not being met after 10 years, Congress will direct the EPA to regulate those emissions to meet those targets.
Recognizing the unique challenges farmers face, this legislation exempts fuels used on farms, chiefly diesel fuel for tractors and other equipment (think dyed diesel). Also, there are no fees on fertilizer and animal emissions (think burps and belches).
The following are a few of the benefits and outcomes of the market-based, revenue-neutral Energy Innovation Act:
Since the fee is applied at the source, it covers all producers/importers of all fossil fuels who will likely pass the cost on to downstream consumers.
The steady, predictable price signal enables businesses and consumers to plan their energy investments.
It ensures that most hardworking Americans have more money in their pockets than before. On average, more than half of American households will come out ahead and another fifth will see a minor loss of less than 0.2% of their income as a result.
It does not grow the government.
The border carbon adjustment protects U.S. manufacturers and jobs, and incentivizes other countries to adopt similar carbon pricing policies. It lends itself more easily to policy alignment between nations.
The price on carbon pollution will lower carbon emissions more effectively than existing and pending EPA regulations.
Carbon at the source is simple to measure and verify. Smokestacks are not monitored; nor are there middlemen or tradeable allowances or financial instruments that could be subject to market manipulation or speculation.
The Energy Innovation Act is bipartisan and currently has 75 co-sponsors in the House.
Where countries have adopted this type of fee-and-dividend policy, reductions in greenhouse gases have occurred. Of the 15 biggest economies in the world, only three — the United States, India, and Russia — do not have any nationwide carbon pricing in place or in the works.
Regardless of what Oregonians decide with respect to a state policy, the federal level Energy Innovation Act will help all of us and achieve the greenhouse gas reductions we need to stabilize the climate.
An increasing number of U.S. Representatives and Senators from both parties acknowledge the problem of climate change now. I’m optimistic they will address it. The Energy Innovation Act is the policy that all of us, no matter our political affiliation, can unite behind to get the job done. Please ask your U.S. representative and senators to support it.