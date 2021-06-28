For the past 6 years I have been studying and writing about the proposed Klamath River dams removal project and its impacts on the environment and localized threatened and endangered species in the Klamath River Canyon where the Copco and Iron Gate lakes are.
The lake and shoreline-based ecosystems of Copco and Iron Gate lakes also provide critical habitat for both threatened and endangered species of flora and fauna. The 11 miles of the Klamath River Canyon where these lakes are located contains an amazing diversity of wildlife, including 89 species of birds and 71 species of plants including trees, grasses and forbs.
Over the past few weeks, I have in greater depth examined what has been proposed, including the costs of the project to remove the hydroelectric dams — three in Siskiyou County, Calif., and one in Oregon.
It has become clear to me, even in light of the recent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission decision, that the project is no longer viable based upon the projected budget of $450 million, estimated in 2012.
Shockingly, the same cost projection is being promoted to legislators and taxpayers in Oregon and California today by Klamath River Renewal Corp.
That now obsolete cost estimate for the Klamath River dams removal project was made 8 years before the dramatic impacts of COVID on the costs and delivery times for everything from fuel, to materials, to labor and even project insurance.
Graph analyses explaining rapidly escalating costs and economic impacts by the Associated General Contractors of America related to construction projects exemplifies the huge cost increases and long delays that have occurred since COVID (https://www.agc.org/sites/default/files/AGC 2021 Inflation Alert - Ver1.1.pdf).
"The construction industry is currently experiencing an unprecedented mix of steeply rising materials prices, snarled supply chains and staffing difficulties, combined with slumping demand that is keeping many contractors from passing on their added costs," according to the report. "This combination threatens to push some firms out of business and add to the industry’s nearly double-digit unemployment rate. The situation calls for immediate action by federal trade officials to end tariffs and quotas that are adding to price increases and supply shortages.
"Officials at all levels of government need to identify and remove or lessen any unnecessary or excessive impediments to the importation, domestic production, transport and delivery of construction materials and products.
"Project owners need to recognize how much conditions have changed for projects begun or awarded in the early days of the pandemic or before and to consider providing greater flexibility and cost-sharing. Contractors should become even more vigilant about changes in materials costs and expected delivery dates and should communicate the information promptly to current and prospective clients.
"This report is intended to provide all parties with better understanding of the current situation, the impact on construction firms and projects, its likely course in the next several months, and possible steps to mitigate the damage.”
It seems certain the prior cost estimate for the Klamath Dams Removal project by KRRC is now obsolete, and that a new estimate, based upon the current data related to costs might be on the order of $800 million.
And, the timeline for the project is arguably no longer valid as well; as delays happen, which as we read will surely occur, costs will increase even further.
Will Oregon and California taxpayers be subjected to this boondoggle?
The economic hardship related to this potential price tag, coupled with increasing liabilities that the project would place on taxpayers of Oregon and California, coupled with potential devastation to the environment and rare species of flora and fauna demands that the Klamath Dam removal project be reevaluated top-to-bottom!
We must demand that legislators in Oregon and California hold public hearings on the matter ASAP!