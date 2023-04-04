With the glimmer of spring just around the corner, many of us across the western United States begin to brace ourselves for the inundation of smoke that far too many summers have brought us in recent years.

There is a unique federal-state partnership underway in Washington state that could be a model for the rest of the country, demonstrating best practices for effective forest management and preventing catastrophic wildfires and the smoke that comes with them.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Erica Christie-Jones is a forest practices forester with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources in Pierce County. Jordan Hansen is the production manager for Trout Lake Farm in Ephrata. Sean V. O’Brien is Eastern Washington director for Washington Policy Center and is based in the Tri-Cities. Garrett Warren is the precision data manager for Warren Farms in Dayton, where they grow wheat, peas and chickpeas. All four authors are members of Washington’s AgForestry Leadership Class 43.

Tags

Recommended for you