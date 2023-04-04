With the glimmer of spring just around the corner, many of us across the western United States begin to brace ourselves for the inundation of smoke that far too many summers have brought us in recent years.
There is a unique federal-state partnership underway in Washington state that could be a model for the rest of the country, demonstrating best practices for effective forest management and preventing catastrophic wildfires and the smoke that comes with them.
Last spring, while attending a seminar in the Colville National Forest with AgForestry Leadership — a two-year leadership development program for mid-career professionals in the agriculture, forestry, and natural resources sectors in Washington — we witnessed firsthand an important tool utilized by forest managers. The Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) was authorized by Congress in the 2014 Farm Bill to equip state agencies and local entities with the ability to enter into agreements with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
The Northeast Washington Forest Coalition (NEWFC), a collaborative group of public and private partners in and around the Colville National Forest, previously kept running into bureaucratic roadblocks preventing them from moving forward on critical forest management projects. Making use of the GNA, the NEWFC took the tool a step further by proposing an innovative approach: allowing timber contractors to bear the costs of the environmental analysis required for such projects in exchange for a contract with federal agencies to perform the harvesting and restoration work.
With the winning bidder being responsible for the entire process, from initiating the project and maneuvering through the environmental reviews to conducting the on-the-ground work, the “A to Z” project was born. Since 2013, when Vaagen Brothers Lumber won the contract, the Colville National Forest has consistently ranked as one of the most productive forests in the Pacific Northwest. In the 1990s, the forest struggled to yield 40 million board-feet per year; in 2018, at the peak of the A to Z project, it yielded 120 million board-feet.
Projects to reduce wildfire risk, such as mechanical forest thinning and controlled burns, are at the heart of what makes this project beneficial to all Washingtonians. Funds from the timber harvested in these projects are directed back to the forest lands where they originated, and land managers can then move forward utilizing these resources for other forest-centered projects — such as habitat restoration — to further benefit the environment.
Last December, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation building upon the model of the A to Z project by using it as a framework to equip other regional partnerships to move forward with vital forest restoration projects.
The legislation, the “Root and Stem Project Authorization Act,” has been reintroduced this Congress and is spearheaded by four bipartisan leaders in Congress: Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California; Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican representing rural central Washington state; and Rep. Scott Peters, a Democrat who represents the urban and suburban communities from San Diego to the Mexican border.
Be it urban or rural communities across California, Montana or Washington, catastrophic wildfire smoke has been choking communities of all shapes and sizes in the West in recent years. That smoke is loaded with thick layers of ash, carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that affect the health of everyone up and down the western United States. Our schoolchildren have even been required to hold recess indoors when the particulate levels in the air are too high.
This year, the U.S. Forest Service estimates it will spend $1.53 billion fighting wildfires, leaving little money for vital forest management activities, such as thinning, planting and debris removal.
The public and private partners in northeast Washington have stepped up to the plate to show how local entities can partner with federal counterparts to bring workable solutions to the table to move critical forest health projects forward.
Now, Congress has an opportunity to work collaboratively with one another to honor this effective, solutions-oriented approach. The bipartisan “Root and Stem Project Authorization Act” provides an important tool that communities across the West and throughout the country can use to address our overcrowded forests.
We should build upon the Good Neighbor Authority and A to Z project to accomplish a variety of important forest, range and, watershed restoration projects on national forestlands. Congress should pass the “Root and Stem Project Authorization Act” to aid the health of both our environment and our communities.
