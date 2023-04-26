Sticker shock at the grocery store has become the norm for many American families, with food prices increasing by 11.4% in 2022. According to the USDA, an average family of four is paying $131 more per month this year, and groceries now account for 20% of an average household’s income.

Since 1959 the U.S. has been a net food exporter of agricultural goods, but for the second time in the last 3 years, the U.S. will be a net agricultural food importer. The ongoing war in Ukraine, China’s growing influence on the U.S. agriculture industry, and supply chain backlogs should all serve as warning signs that the security of our domestic food supply is at risk.

Rep. David Valadao is a dairy farmer from the Central Valley and the representative for California’s 22nd Congressional District, which includes portions of Kings, Kern and Tulare counties. He serves on the House Appropriations and Budget Committees. Rep. Cliff Bentz, representing Oregon’s 2nd District, specialized in ranch reorganization and water law as an attorney in Eastern Oregon. He sits on the House Natural Resources and Judiciary Committees.

