Oregon agriculture continues to persevere amidst historic drought conditions, worldwide supply chain issues, burdensome and unnecessary regulation and global food insecurity at a level not seen in recent memory.
As an industry we can do a lot, but it’s time to recognize that things must change. As droughts increase in severity and intensity, we must position ourselves to be resilient and adaptable when it comes to changing conditions.
Our members are consistently looking for innovative new ways to get the work done in an efficient and sustainable manner while continuing their significant role in feeding and clothing the world and making substantial contributions to the statewide, national and global economy.
If we are going to continue to be part of the solution, it is essential that we are able to access our most basic need: Water.
Recently, our organizations partnered together to form the Oregon Agricultural Water Alliance, which will focus on strategic water investments and common-sense policies to promote sound water management and agricultural sustainability throughout our beautiful state. The need for this work has never been greater.
Collectively, our organizations represent a broad spectrum of individuals and entities that serve nearly 600,000 irrigated acres and represent over 14,000 producers of food and other agricultural products in Oregon.
The future of irrigated agriculture and the survival of family-owned and operated farms and ranches in Oregon is at risk like never before. As organizations with diverse memberships throughout the state, we can no longer afford to work separately if we hope to bring much needed change to the state’s water management. We recognize that together, we are stronger, and this is how we will operate as we look ahead to a critical legislative session and key election cycle in the months to come.
Our state cannot risk continuing down the path of disinvestment in water storage. State and federal agencies must be accountable for effective and efficient water management. Oregon needs outcome focused partnerships, not regulatory roadblocks that penalize creative problem solving. As opportunities arise, we need to be prepared to leverage federal funding for state and local infrastructure projects.
Moreover, the State must facilitate opportunities as part of its own water resources strategy. Unfortunately, we are already behind on this front.
As an alliance, we will work to shift state water policy to prioritize maintaining an adequate, safe, and affordable food supply, creating more water storage both above and below ground, creating drought resilient programs and projects, increasing interstate cooperation in water supply and management, demanding more agency accountability, and reducing costly and unnecessary state agency litigation.
Together, we plan to create positive change by developing viable pathways for water projects implementation, advocating for needed changes to agency processes and administration, conducting tours for legislators and agency staff to highlight opportunities to improve or create water projects, and proactively supporting innovation.
We believe it is critical that the public be informed about the importance of irrigated agriculture for the State’s future health and prosperity. A recent poll asked Oregonians about the importance of the agriculture and livestock sectors to Oregon’s economy; a whopping 70% of Oregonians, across a wide range of ages, political parties, and geographic areas, responded that the industries are “extremely important.”
Without the proper investment in water storage, and a shift in water policy and management, it will be a matter of time before we lose significant portions of our distinctive and diverse agriculture industry — a critical piece of what makes our state the exceptional and unique place that it is.
To learn more about the alliance, please visit: www.oawa.info
