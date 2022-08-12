Oregon agriculture continues to persevere amidst historic drought conditions, worldwide supply chain issues, burdensome and unnecessary regulation and global food insecurity at a level not seen in recent memory.

As an industry we can do a lot, but it’s time to recognize that things must change. As droughts increase in severity and intensity, we must position ourselves to be resilient and adaptable when it comes to changing conditions.

Signatories to this column are: Todd Nash, president of Oregon Cattlemen’s Association; Mike Miranda, president of Oregon Dairy Farmers Association; Angi Bailey, president of Oregon Farm Bureau; Josh Robinson, president of Oregon Association of Nurseries; Jake Madison, president of Northeast Oregon Water Association; Rex Barber, president of Water for Life Inc.; and Brian Hampson, president of Oregon Water Resources Congress.

