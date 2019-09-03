If we are to lower atmospheric carbon levels, farmers will have a big part to play — written as Amazon fires burn.
Carbon can be (has been) taken from the earth, carbon can be returned to the earth. Hundreds, maybe thousands of years of carbon is suddenly being released in the Amazon. This on top of what was already too much carbon being sent skyward around the world. It appears likely we are fomenting warmer and more extreme weather. Tipping points, where change becomes more sudden, are at least possible. It is prudent to bring carbon levels down.
If carbon is pumped into the sky, carbon can be captured and brought back to the earth.
If we are to lower atmospheric carbon levels, farmers and other land managers are going to have to take a big part. Carbon can be sequestered into the land and used to grow new life. It will take changes in how we farm, ranch and manage forests, rivers and oceans, but plant-covered soils can draw down carbon from the atmosphere into the earth. Some plants do better than others.
Some of the methods are well known. Cover crops, minimized tillage, hedge rows, swales, expanded rotations, plant development each play a small part. Forest slash can be buried or made into biochar, a soil amendment.
This is only the beginning. We have a lot to learn. We need to figure out how to manage the land in a carbon-positive way. The emerging fields of agro-ecology and restoration agriculture are among those looking for solutions.
We have to consider the economy. Our current agriculture has been developed to be economically efficient at producing food and fiber. Commodities are cheap. That was the goal. To keep carbon from the air and to farm carbon into the soil is a whole other variable, and an expense, at least in the short run. Farmers removing carbon from the atmosphere somehow need to get compensated for this service. But carbon capture is possible, and compared with the alternatives, not that expensive.
Yes, it is a lot to place on the farmer, rancher or forester. Feeding and providing for people is hard enough. Making it pay is even harder. But no one wants a world that continues to get warmer. We can and must learn to produce food and fiber while sequestering carbon from the air.