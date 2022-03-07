Idaho and Washington state have a few things in common. The Snake River flows through both states to provide water the farmers and ranchers need, and they grow some of the same commodities. Both states have farmers and ranchers that are good stewards of the land.
USDA shares a similar concern of many within agriculture and this great nation — the negative impacts of greenhouse gases and the agriculture industry’s ability to reduce the nation’s carbon footprint.
USDA and the Farm Service Agency (FSA) are ready and willing to work with farmers and ranchers to establish goals of mitigating or eliminating the potential negative impacts to agricultural operations in respect to climate change.
Agriculture is responsible for an estimated 10% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. President Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill includes $28 billion for climate mitigation, headlined by a plan to encourage planting of additional cover crops, the promotion of forestry and agricultural conservation, resilience and wildfire risk mitigation, and additionally allows for specialty crops to be considered as part of the carbon sequestration credits.
President Biden also supports Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodity Funding opportunities. Climate-Smart commodities include any agriculture commodity that is produced using agricultural (farming, ranching, forestry) practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or sequester carbon. Commodities broadly include many different crops that impact Washington and Idaho, such as: fruits, vegetables, grains, oilseeds, livestock, dairy, forage crops, timber, forestry products, specialty crops, organic crops and indigenous crops.
All of these programs supported by President Biden and the Build Back Better bill will provide economic opportunities for farmers and ranchers in Idaho and Washington for generations to come allowing opportunities for new young farmers and ranchers and generational family farms to lead into the next generation with a reduced carbon footprint.
Many farm kids have decided to not come back to the family farm. This is a trend that we need to reverse.
While watching the President’s State of the Union with our children and grandchildren you could see a path forward to opportunity for kids to return to the family farms bringing new ideas, technology and investment in new initiatives to ensure success.
President Biden’s State of the Union address is a reminder to all of us that equity is a significant focus for this President. This administration is growing an economy from the bottom up and the middle out. Not top down.
The economy has achieved its fastest job growth in American history. Biden’s presidency is about giving everyone a fair shot, because when given a fair shot, ordinary people can do extraordinary things. Anyone listening should find comfort in the message that our best days lie ahead.
An example of a positive step in the right direction is that March 1 marked the first public meeting of the USDA Equity Commission. The commission was created to identify USDA programs and policies that have contributed to institutional racism. Members of the commission are tasked with preventing future wrongs.
As public servants and USDA appointees in prior capacities and administrations, we have witnessed many changes at USDA. Not changes to federal farm programs but changes nationally and in both Idaho and Washington state.
Change is inherent in FSA’s business model — it’s who we are as an agency. Programs change as Congress enacts and we deliver new farm policy or when we respond to natural disasters and pandemics.
Administrations change. We are proud to serve the Biden-Harris administration. The Farm Service Agency is the only government agency that has a “grassroots voice” in how federal farm policy is administered. Since its inception, FSA programs have been locally led, through producer-elected county committees, which enable input from farmers and ranchers on delivery of the agency’s critical programs. The FSA State Committee continues that voice and is vital to FSA’s mission.
FSA traces its roots back to the Great Depression, when the Farm Security Administration was created to help American farmers amid a very challenging time. While FSA’s mission has expanded over the years, its commitment to helping farmers and ranchers has not changed.
USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways, and under Secretary Vilsack’s leadership and the Biden-Harris administration, USDA is empowering people and improving lives. We should thank our farmers “three times a day.”
USDA was established by President Lincoln on May 15, 1862, during the Civil War. He called it “The People’s Department.” This administration is proving it truly is!