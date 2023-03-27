My family has been farming and ranching outside of Corinne, Utah, since 1900 — that’s 123 years, when you do the math.

Today, JY Ferry & Son Inc. is a farming, feeding, ranching and wetlands/wildlife operation. My brother Ben, my son Joel and I jointly manage our land resources with a cooperative and sustainable approach.

John Ferry of Corinne, Utah, is co-chair of the Consumer Trust Committee of the Cattlemen's Beef Board. He is the national winner of NCBA's Environmental Stewardship Award Program.

