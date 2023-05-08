The Biden administration's new old growth report is out for public review and comment. It took Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management research teams about a year to complete it.
The report, "Strengthening the National Forests, Communities and Local Economies," was completed under the aegis of Executive Order 14072 Section 2(b). It directed the agencies to conduct forest inventories emphasizing "old" and "mature" trees and to define "old" and "mature" in ways that match the administration's 2022 climate mitigation strategy.
There are at least 100 definitions describing the ecological conditions generally present in old growth forests but there are no definitions for "mature" forests except that which is found in the eye of the beholder.
Staffers in Biden's White House solved this problem by arbitrarily deciding that trees between 80 and 150 years old should be classified as "mature" and all trees 150 years and older should become old growth.
On cue, the anti-forestry mob found 112 million acres of "mature" and "old-growth" forest on federal lands from coast to coast. These acres will become the new cash cows for serial litigators who are already insisting that these trees be placed in no-harvest reserves so "their biodiversity can remain intact to fight climate change."
"This is hopeful news for our country's magnificent old trees, our climate and the wildlife that depends on these crucial ecosystems," declared Randi Spivak, Public Lands Policy Director for the litigious Center for Biological Diversity.
Blaine Miller-McFeeley, Senior Legislative Representative for Earthjustice, the Sierra Club's litigating spinoff, echoed Spivak's sentiments. "It's encouraging that the Biden Administration is recognizing the value of mature and old-growth trees," he told Washington Post reporter Anna Phillips.
We've been down this road before. The 1994 Northwest Forest Plan placed 7.3 million acres of old growth in no-harvest reserves. For lack of any attempt to control growth or woody debris, at least 10 million acres have been lost in megafires. Likewise 3.9 million acres of matrix lands that were allocated to forestry experiments became cash cows for litigators abusing the 1980 Equal Access to Justice Act.
Here's what the anti-forestry mob doesn't want you to know.
14072 Section 2(b), aka Strengthening the National Forests, Communities and Local Economies, does nothing to strengthen national forests, communities or local economies.
Quite the opposite, by creating more opportunities for serial litigants, it weakens forest resiliency, increases wildfire risk, cripples communities and local economies and undermines the intended purposes of the $10 billion that Congress recently deposited in the Forest Service's checking account.
Commercial/forest health harvesting in National Forests totals one-tenth of one percent of available acres, hardly the environmental disaster the anti-forestry mob portrays and certainly not an economic windfall for rural timber communities.
As for "climate benefits," aging trees store carbon at slower rates that younger trees and ultimately lose the ability to hold carbon.
Also overlooked are the billions of tons of carcinogenic smoke that wildfires belch into the atmosphere, and the millions of acres of incinerated fish and wildlife habitat.
Forest Service Chief Randy Moore recently told me agency scientists are looking for ways to safely reintroduce fire in fire-adapted forests. Thinning and prescribed burning yield marvelous results in forests that hold too many trees for the carrying capacity of the land.
Here's hoping Congress doesn’t move the aforementioned 112 million acres into no harvest reserves. Why sign death warrants for forests when good forestry can breathe new life into them?
The cover of the Biden report features a ponderosa pine stand on the Fremont-Winema National Forest in southwest Oregon that was rescued. Miles and miles of similar rescues thrive along the highways and byways that crisscross the West.
Seeing is believing.
