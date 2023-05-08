The Biden administration's new old growth report is out for public review and comment. It took Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management research teams about a year to complete it.

The report, "Strengthening the National Forests, Communities and Local Economies," was completed under the aegis of Executive Order 14072 Section 2(b). It directed the agencies to conduct forest inventories emphasizing "old" and "mature" trees and to define "old" and "mature" in ways that match the administration's 2022 climate mitigation strategy.

