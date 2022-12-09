Substance abuse, homelessness, mental illness. What’s it got to do with us?
For those of us who grew up in hardworking families, or in one way or another developed a healthy work ethic and live today without the crutch of mind-numbing substances, it’s easy to see homelessness and drug addiction as somebody else’s problem.
The regions where these crises are most obvious — through street camping, crime, and regular overdose deaths — clearly have their work cut out for them, we might say.
The problem with seeing the homelessness crisis as somehow separate from us is that no matter where homelessness and rampant addiction present most egregiously, the problem is a national one.
As a nation, we are suffering. Here are some heartbreaking statistics that bring the issue home: In 2020, 93,331 people died from overdose; synthetic opioid death rates increased by over 56% from 2019 to 2020 and accounted for over 82% of all opioid-involved deaths in 2020; while the U.S. population makes up only 4.25% of the world population, the U.S. consumes 80% of the global opioid supply; and according to the World Health Organization, depression is one of the leading causes of disability and suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds.
Plainly spoken, the interwoven epidemics of substance abuse, homelessness, and mental illness are costing our nation more than we can afford. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that the total economic burden of prescription opioid misuse in the U.S. alone is $78.5 billion a year (including healthcare, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice expenses).
$78.5 billion per year. The danger with a problem of this magnitude is that we’re tempted to throw up our hands in despair. But this crisis is not one we can afford to ignore.
Here's the good news: homelessness and addiction are not nebulous issues with no known solution. This crisis is about people. People not unlike ourselves. Helping them get back on their feet through trauma-informed care, education, and job training is the work that’s ahead of us.
A leader in trauma-informed care
Recognizing trauma, mental illness, and generational cycles of abuse and addiction as the most significant contributing factors to modern-day homelessness, Union Gospel Mission has established comprehensive programming to address these deeper needs. Through trauma-informed care, addiction recovery services, legal assistance, education, business practicums, and employment ready programs, we are seeing thousands of people start doing the work to rebuild their lives.
A unique opportunity
UGM is already partnering with a handful of farmers and ranchers who have seen the benefit of offering holistic healing to those caught in the self-destructive patterns of homelessness and addiction. In addition to providing gifts of meat, some have chosen to assign the profits from 1 acre of land to Union Gospel Mission every harvest. The recurring donations provided by this unique type of gift provide stability at the Mission.
One-time gifts provide opportunities for growth and expansion, but these repeat gifts help fund the day-to-day operations that are giving people the chance to get to the root of their addiction while living within the safe, healing community at UGM.
UGM’s Director of Strategic Partnerships Danny Beard is well acquainted with the local agricultural community and recognizes that many farmers and ranchers are already contributing to the effort to curb homelessness through equal opportunities and fair wage practices. He says they’re also perfectly positioned to help provide food and financial stability to local service providers.
Helping people heal from trauma and addiction so they may become contributing members of society is the best way forward if we want to see a major decrease in the numbers of individuals living on the streets of our cities, costing our nation billions of dollars in healthcare expenses and lost productivity.
If you’re interested in learning more about how you might partner to end homelessness, contact Danny Beard at danny.beard@uniongospelmission.org or 509.532.3855. Or give a gift today at www.uniongospelmission.org/donate.
