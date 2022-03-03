Today we are disappointed in the Senate’s passage of House Bill 4002B. It is disheartening to see so many of Oregon’s elected leaders beholden to the interests and will of labor unions, who are largely unfamiliar with our farm economy, operations, and adopt a policy that willfully ignores the concerns and innovative solutions brought forward by the agricultural community throughout this last year.
Oregon had the unique opportunity, as one of only eight states in the nation, to adopt an agricultural overtime policy that could balance the needs of our family-owned farms and farmworkers. Our democratic process exists to find creative solutions and middle ground. Unfortunately, HB 4002B and its proponents offered no concessions to make this policy workable.
We are saddened to see this pass in its current form, for we know what comes next: capped hours and reduced wages for Oregon’s farmworkers; lost jobs due to mechanization; and the demise of many family farms and the corporatization and sale of others. These are not future realities we believe Oregon can or will be proud of. The Governor can expect a veto request.
Oregon’s Coalition of Agricultural Organizations represents a diverse array of farming operations and agricultural commodities and was formed in response to the legislature’s proposal to require farmers to pay workers 1.5 times regular pay for all hours worked over 40.