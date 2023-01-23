Mom picked up our family’s copy of The Farming Game at Cenex in Quincy, Wash. I always wanted to be “Roza Ray” or “Sunnyside Sidney” — two of the six Central Washington-themed names of the farmers in the game. The beat-up box and the odd missing piece testify to the fact that playing the board game was a popular pastime in our household. Only during the winter, of course, when the relentless list of farm and garden tasks took a seasonal reprieve.

Apparently, we are gluttons for punishment.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Karla Salp is a public engagement specialist at the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Tags

Recommended for you