The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted July 10 to adopt its first climate and ocean change policy — a blueprint for strategically managing resources, guided by principles that consider the impact of climate change.
Oregon already sees consequences of a warmer climate and ocean acidification.
“We’re seeing a lot of changes that are undermining our habitats’ ability to support our native fish and wildlife,” Shaun Clements, ODFW senior policy analyst told the commission.
ODFW has devised management practices accordingly. “[The policy] adds transparency to a process that already occurs,” said Dania Palmeri, the department’s conservation policy coordinator.
One intent of the policy is to provide a platform that collaborates efforts across sectors and jurisdictions, potentially between government agencies. Some commission members want Gov. Kate Brown to strengthen statewide collaboration by directing agencies to adopt the policy.
The policy’s response strategy has two key principles: foster habitat resilience and adaptive management.
Projects that restore and protect resilient habitats are the best way to help species face the impacts of climate change, Clements said. “Habitat is the foundation of healthy fish and wildlife populations.”
Adaptive management allows the department to use new and emerging information to make decisions and determine regulations in real time.
Commissioner Hatfield Hyde was concerned that some areas and species would be prioritized over others.
Clements responded that the policy simply strategizes how to use limited resources for the best outcome.
Palmeri added that the policy does not change decision making processes. “[The policy] is not a generic statement of everything we do; it’s a statement of how we look at the things we do.’”
The commission also agreed to release a carbon reduction plan by 2022, with the goal of making ODFW carbon neutral by mid-century.
The commission will meet in one year to evaluate the policy’s impact.