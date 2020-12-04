A study of the declining Odessa aquifer is being updated, and Matt Harris, the new chairman of the Columbia Basin Development League, expects it to be completed in early 2021.
The Washington Potato Commission and state Department of Ecology’s Office of the Columbia River hired the hydrology company that conducted the original Columbia Basin groundwater management area study to do the update.
That study was conducted in 2001, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
The study will examine the rate of depletion and quality of the water in the aquifer, Harris said.
“Where have we come? What has happened?” Harris said. “That will help us better understand where we need to move forward.”
Harris, director of government affairs for the potato commission, is the new chairman of the development league. He will serve a two-year term.
The league represents stakeholders in the Columbia Basin, and advocates continued development and support of the federal Columbia Basin Project, which provides irrigation water to more than 671,000 acres of farmland across eastern and central Washington.
The league is working on a fundraising plan to help connect with communities within the project to develop deeper support for completion of the project, Harris said.
Harris hopes to reach a point where the aquifer can be recovered and farming operations can be robust within the project.
He praised outgoing league chairman Mark Stedman.
“When you look at the enormity of the task at hand, trying to find support for more money towards the completion of the project, it’s very daunting,” Harris said. “(Stedman) was very eloquent in his way he approached this task, speaking with legislators ... in support of the goal.”
Harris hopes to ensure the league continues moving forward.
“It’s a task you can’t let up on,” he said. “My goal is to continue to move that ball forward. It’s critical to our family farms and a dire need to find a solution for the Odessa.”
The league also elected other new officers. Dale Pomeroy will be vice chair, Clark Kagele and Orman Johnson return as secretary and treasurer, respectively. Stedman will be past chair.
Pomeroy is a commissioner of the Port of Warden. Kagele is a farmer from Odessa and Johnson is a farmer from Connell.
The league’s 2021 executive committee is comprised of the officers plus four at-large members, including Bill Wagoner, technical services manager at National Frozen Foods in Quincy; Rich Burres, manager of ag services at Lamb Weston in Kennewick; and Kevin Lyle, a farmer from Othello. A fourth position will be filled in January.