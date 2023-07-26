Starvation Farms (copy)

Despite a late start to the crop, wheat growers across the Pacific Northwest started harvest mostly on time, or at most with a slight delay.

 Ben Lonergan/EO Media Group

Pacific Northwest wheat farmers began harvesting right on time or had only a slight delay, this year, industry leaders say.

Idaho's wheat harvest began about a week later than normal, said Britany Hurst Marchant, executive director of the Idaho Wheat Commission.

Britany Hurst Marchant

Britany Hurst Marchant
Casey Chumrau

Casey Chumrau
Amanda Hoey

Amanda Hoey
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you