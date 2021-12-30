Where: The Jackman-Long Building and the Columbia and Cascade halls at the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem, Ore.

Show dates: Jan. 12-14

Times: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday

Admission: Free (with a free-will donation to the Oregon FFA)

Show Manager: EO Media Events LLC/Joe Beach

Phone: 800-882-6789

Email: events@eomediagroup.com

Website: northwestagshow.com

