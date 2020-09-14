YAKIMA, Wash. — The U.S. Apple Association is working with USDA toward a potential second round of federal aid for apple growers impacted by COVID-19, says Mike Preacher, the association’s new board chairman.
“So far this program has amounted to $45 million for apple growers and provided apples to communities in need,” said Preacher in reference to USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, known as CFAP.
Initially the industry was left out of the relief as USDA concluded a threshold had not been met of apple prices falling at least 5% from January through April.
U.S. Apple, the Washington State Tree Fruit Association and other organizations provided data showing price drops of 6.5 to 25% in that period and a 5-cent per pound payment rate was announced by USDA on July 9.
USDA contracted with distributors to buy produce for food banks and the result was “an important bump” for the industry, Preacher said.
It helped the industry catch up with a loss in sales to foodservices due to COVID-19 closures and has helped make up for added costs of protecting employees and communities from COVID-19, he said.
That money has been spent, “lifting all industry boats,” and U.S. Apple and “relevant agencies and associations” are working with USDA “in hopes of securing a second round of CFAP,” Preacher said. “There is no timeline but discussions are in the works.”
He said a good sign for apples is that retail dollars of apple sales were up 5.5% March 1 through Aug. 8, according to Nielsen. Good shelf life, convenience, availability and value are giving apples a bump in consumption despite economic challenges in production, he said.
Preacher, 52, is marketing director at Domex Superfresh Growers in Yakima, one of Washington’s top five tree fruit companies in sales volume.
He was born and raised in Yakima and graduated from Whitman College in 1990. He was a category manager for Starbucks Coffee Co. before joining Domex in 2007.
He was selected U.S. Apple Association board chairman for the 2020-2021 sales year at the association’s annual meeting, held online, last month. He succeeds Jeff Colombini, president of Lodi Farming, Stockton, Calif.
Preacher said as chairman he will work on the association’s goals of securing a stable and reliable workforce, competitiveness in international trade, research, crop protection, and science-based regulation.
He said he’s hopeful that farm labor reform, addressed by the House a year ago but not the Senate, can proceed in a bipartisan fashion in a new Congress.
Working through the COVID-19 crisis underscores the need for a more stable and reliable workforce, he said.