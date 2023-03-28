The National Association of Wheat Growers' policy on the food stamp program, SNAP, can be boiled down to two basic sentences, CEO Chandler Goule says.
"NAWG supports the SNAP program," he said. And, "It must remain within the farm bill."
SNAP, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides nutrition benefits to low-income individuals and families, used at stores to purchase food.
Goule doesn't anticipate the program being split from the farm bill this year.
"The day they get separated, that will be our last farm bill," he said.
SNAP is permanently funded, Goule said, and is not dependent on the farm bill.
"Really, it's the farm bill that's dependent on SNAP," he said. "We have to have urban voters and urban legislators to vote for the farm bill. The only way we can get that passed is by having the nutrition component on there."
Goule said he's pleased that Rep. G.T. Thompson, R-Pa., chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, has made several public statements that SNAP must stay with the farm bill.
"He fully understands that it's dead on arrival in the Senate if we send it over there as two separate bills," Goule said.
On the negative side, many Republicans in the House of Representatives are trying to split the farm programs and nutrition programs into two bills and make it more difficult to participate in SNAP, he said.
"It's the Republicans that usually don't vote for the farm bill because of the spending," Goule said. "We usually have a lot less of an issue with SNAP and the farm bill together in the Senate, because every senator has major metropolitan areas in their state."
Goule advises farmers to speak to urban lawmakers to remind them to vote for the farm bill because of SNAP, and to Republican members, primarily in the House, to keep SNAP and the farm bill linked.
According to the Congressional Budget Office’s projected costs at the time of the 2018 law’s enactment, the Nutrition title made up approximately 76% of farm bill mandatory spending.
SNAP pays out based on participation. The cost was $113.8 billion in the 2021 fiscal year with 41.6 million participants average per month.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com