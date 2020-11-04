With the U.S. presidential election still up in the air, farmers who’ve broadly embraced President Donald Trump are unsure whether they’ll retain an ally in the White House.
While Trump has far outperformed the expectations of pollsters, former Vice President Joe Biden was leading in the electoral college tally as of press deadline Wednesday.
For an industry that’s often aligned itself with the incumbent, a Trump loss would mark a change in the political winds for agriculture.
While the American Farm Bureau Federation has “appreciated President Trump’s support for agriculture” and considers his relationship with farmers “absolutely critical,” the organization also stands ready to work with a Biden administration, said Dale Moore, the group’s executive vice president.
“We do not endorse candidates, do not say who we’re for or against,” Moore said.
Trump is popular among farmers due to his willingness to reduce regulatory burdens and make them “full partners in the process,” which would likely continue if he does win a second term, he said. “We would continue to believe farmers would have a voice, a seat at the table.”
While poll-based election forecasts predicted Trump would face long odds to win a second term, surveys have consistently shown him enjoying a strong approval rating among growers.
Their loyalty hasn’t gone unnoticed by Trump, who has spoken at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention in each of the past three years.
In early 2020, the president stood before a crowded hall of farmers in Austin to thank them for the “fortitude, devotion and perseverance” they’d demonstrated during the trade dispute with China.
Trump also congratulated himself on a recent poll that’d shown him with an 83% approval rate among farmers.
“I’m wondering, who are the 17%? Who the hell are the 17%?” he asked. “Don’t raise your hand. It may be dangerous.”
For the general public, Trump’s various controversies and his brash rhetoric have proven divisive and often drove the narrative about his time in office.
Among farmers, however, Trump was widely praised for taking a regulatory approach that respected their contributions to the land and their need to make a living.
For example, growers were largely heartened by Trump’s withdrawal of the Obama administration’s broad definition of “waters of the U.S.” that would be regulated under the Clean Water Act.
Many growers feared the new regulation amounted to a land grab due to the federal government’s expanded jurisdiction over water ways, which they believed would extend to seasonal pools and puddles.
Former Vice President Joe Biden isn’t an entirely unknown commodity to U.S. farmers, who often didn’t see eye-to-eye with the Obama administration during its eight years in office.
Though farmers were often dissatisfied with what they saw as a general tendency toward stricter environmental and labor regulations under the Obama administration, there were also areas of collaboration.
Obama’s Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have secured better trade terms for the U.S. with several Asian countries, was largely seen as a positive deal for agriculture, said Paul Bleiberg, senior vice president of government relations for the National Milk Producers Federation.
The USDA under former Secretary Tom Vilsack also worked closely with the industry to implement new and modified programs in the 2014 Farm Bill, Bleiberg said.
“We had a lot of engagement there. It was a very productive relationship,” he said of the Obama administration. “We didn’t agree on everything but it was not a contentious dynamic.”
Despite his popularity among farmers, Trump’s decisions have sometimes clashed with agricultural interests, such as the trade disputes that flared up during his first term.
“As with any administration, there’s been some good and some bad,” Bleiberg said.
The trade dispute with China, for example, caused apprehension in the agriculture industry, with organizations such as Farmers for Free Trade criticizing the president’s go-it-alone strategy.
The group advocated for the U.S. joining with other trade partners to pressure China for trade concessions, but many had been alienated by Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum.
If Biden does prevail, he’d likely “be better than Trump in the sense that he will not just go around the world whacking people,” said Brian Kuehl, co-executive director for Farmers for Free Trade.
“We need to get trade rolling again,” he said.
While trade-dependent farmers saw commodity crop prices drop due to tumbling exports to China, many remained committed to Trump and characterized the trade war as a necessary hardship.
“Sometimes, you have to walk away from a deal to make the right deal,” Trump told farmers earlier this year. “And we had to walk away from this deal a lot, didn’t we?”
The financial pain for agriculture was alleviated by the $23 billion in “market facilitation program” funds distributed to farmers to offset the effects of China’s retaliatory tariffs.
That money was critical to agriculture, likely preventing many growers from going out of business or filing for bankruptcy, said Kuehl.
“Without those payments, we would have seen a farm crisis as bad as any we’ve seen,” he said.
Even so, it’s not a long term solution to the loss in income from trade disputes, Kuehl said. “The cold reality is we’re not going to keep getting such high payments indefinitely.”
Some growers felt Trump’s hardball approach to trade was vindicated with the overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement with the enactment of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement earlier this year.
Trump’s free trade agreements with Japan and South Korea further bolstered his case among farmers, as did his “phase 1” trade deal he reached with China this year, under which that country agreed to annually buy roughly $40 billion of U.S. farm products in 2020 and 2021.
His administration has faced criticism for failing to ensure that China actually lived up to the terms of that deal, though the unexpected coronavirus pandemic is also blamed for lower-than-expected farm exports to that country.
Ultimately, farmers have tended to support Trump even if they don’t necessarily support his approach to trade issues, Kuehl said. “Farmers and agriculture are not single-issue voters.”
Some of Biden’s campaign promises would probably cause anxiety in the farm industry, such as his support for a climate change plan that would reduce carbon emissions.
Biden claims such policies will provide farmers with new revenue opportunities but the agriculture industry has also worried that taxes on carbon emissions will drive up the costs of fuel and fertilizer.
However, the dairy industry is committed to bringing its net emissions down to zero over the next 30 years and could benefit from some climate policies, said Bleiberg of NMPF.
“We could see there being an opportunity for farmers to get credit for what they’re doing already or to adopt technologies that could be helpful,” he said.
Under a possible Biden administration, the federal government’s regulatory approach would benefit from involving farmers in discussions about restrictions that affect their industry, said Johnathan Hladik, policy director of the Center for Rural Affairs, a nonprofit group.
Just because lawmakers from rural areas are seldom Democrats, the party should still behave as if the rural vote counts, he said.
“I don’t think Democrats have done a good job making that clear in their policy choices,” Hladik said.
Regardless of who eventually wins the presidency, the National Farmers Union will focus on the same priorities for the next administration: A “voluntary but incentive-based” role for farmers in climate policy, stronger Farm Bill programs to deal with economic challenges and better antitrust enforcement of major processors and meat packers, said Mike Stranz, the group’s director of advocacy.
The extremely close election is “perhaps a call to the middle to find some bipartisan solutions,” Stranz said. “Granted, there would be differences in how that’s administered, but those priorities for farmers would remain.”