Tom Vilsack.jpg

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack addresses the annual convention of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

 Courtesy American Farm Bureau Federation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Even as total U.S. farm profits have soared, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said he’s troubled that roughly half the nation’s farmers are still losing money.

“I think it’s a wake-up call for all of us,” Vilsack said at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention in Puerto Rico.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you