U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack addresses the annual convention of the American Farm Bureau Federation.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Even as total U.S. farm profits have soared, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said he’s troubled that roughly half the nation’s farmers are still losing money.
“I think it’s a wake-up call for all of us,” Vilsack said at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention in Puerto Rico.
The USDA is investing in programs meant to help all American farmers become more profitable and adaptable, including those left behind by agriculture’s recent financial gains, he said.
“That’s not just important for you but the rest of America,” Vilsack said.
The farm industry ensures the country can feed itself and allow its citizens to pursue other economic opportunities, he said.
“We do such a good job of it that we can feed the rest of the world as well,” Vilsack said.
Net farm income hit $160.5 billion in 2022, up 14% from the previous year, according to USDA. That comes after a nearly 50% increase the year earlier.
While the agriculture industry has collectively prospered, about half the nation’s most farm households rely on off-farm jobs for their primary income source.
“We want farmers to not just depend on commodity markets that can change on a whim,” he said.
“Climate smart” programs that reward growers for sequestering carbon aim to provide farmers with new revenue streams, he said.
For example, bio-based fuel manufacturing offers the opportunity to produce feedstocks for aviation biofuels, helping farmers and rural economies, Vilsack said.
The agriculture industry’s success should be felt by all farmers, not just those who benefit from the economies of scale, Vilsack said.
“It shouldn’t be the size of your operation that dictates whether or not you stay in business,” he said.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled global commodity and fertilizer markets, demonstrates the need to insulate growers from events beyond their control, he said.
To that end, USDA is investing $88 million to expand domestic fertilizer production and improve the resilience of U.S. agriculture, Vilsack said.
“We think there’s an opportunity here to make an impact and ensure we’re self-reliant regarding fertilizers,” he said.
This year, lawmakers are expected to debate the 2023 Farm Bill, which comprehensively sets the nation’s agricultural policy.
Discussions tend to focus on the specifics affecting farmers and those who benefit from nutrition programs, he said.
However, the legislation has broader impacts as well, affecting the role farming plays in the global “American brand” and U.S. self-sufficiency, Vilsack said.
“It’s about preserving a fundamental element of our country,” he said.
I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.
