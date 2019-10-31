USDA expects increased sales of U.S. farm agricultural products to West Africa, following a three-day trade mission based in Ghana.

West Africa is experiencing strong economic growth that’s driving demand for food products, including imports of food and farm products, Stephen Censky, USDA under secretary of agriculture, told reporters on a press call from Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday.

“Our mission has really been twofold. One has been, of course, to unlock new trade opportunities here for U.S. agriculture in West Africa,” he said.

The other is to support the Trump administration’s Prosper Africa initiative to strengthen U.S. commercial ties in Africa and foster fair and reciprocal trade, he said.

More than 40 participants from the U.S. took part in the trade mission, including representatives from 35 agribusiness companies, three state departments of agriculture and five cooperator organizations, he said.

Over the last three days, participants have held more than 487 business-to-business meetings with buyers from West Africa and East Africa. So far, those meetings have generated 12-month sales projected to be at least $11.5 million, and that figure is expected to grow, he said.

“It’s been a great opportunity for U.S. Department of Agriculture to unlock some of those trade and investment opportunities, to play matchmaker between the U.S. exporter and West African importers. And it’s something that we see as part of a key role in providing those trade opportunities for farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses,” he said.

A growing middle class and increasing incomes in West Africa offer great opportunity for food products and other agricultural products, he said.

For example, West Africa is interested in improving livestock production and increasing efficiency. One way to do that is by having access to better genetics. Representatives of U.S. livestock organizations were on the tour to test those waters, he said.

There is also opportunity for ethanol as a motor fuel. Another product is being used in West Africa as an octane enhancer, but it has some corrosive effects and some health and environmental issues, he said.

“So we’ve had a number of ethanol representatives on this trip as well exploring what those opportunities might be,” he said.

Rising incomes are also increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products. Representatives from companies that make those products, as well as meat companies, were also on the trade mission — in addition to others representing corn, soybeans and wheat, he said.

Some delegates were new to the West African market, exploring opportunities. Others have been in the market for years and want to expand sales, he said.

“Overall, there’s been a lot of excitement. This is a fast-growing region with a young population where we have rising incomes. And so we’re really excited about the results of this and look for very positive things to come,” he said.

In 2018, the five West African nations of Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal imported a total of $10.8 billion in agricultural and related products with $516 million coming from the U.S., according to USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service.