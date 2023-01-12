SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An ideological battle is under way between the U.S. and the European Union over the role of farming practices in trade negotiations, experts say.
The European approach to pesticides, fertilizers and genetic engineering is conflicting with American policy, which reverberates on agricultural trade across the globe, experts say.
“It’s a different philosophy but as you start going regulation by regulation, it can have a real impact,” said Sharon Bomer Lauritsen, trade consultant with Agtrade Strategies.
The European Union’s restrictive farm policies, meant to discourage the use of fuel, fertilizer and biotechnology, have a direct impact on U.S. farm exports, she said at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s recent convention in Puerto Rico.
Beyond the lost export opportunities for American farmers, the EU’s approach threatens to spread to other trading partners, she said.
For example, Europe’s influence can be detected in Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s planned ban on genetically engineered corn, said Veronica Nigh, an AFBF economist.
“Suddenly, we’re having a conversation that feels very European, she said.
Previously, the U.S. had an excellent trade relationship Mexico but now a dispute is brewing between the two nations, she said.
The situation is particularly concerning because the EU is pursuing free trade agreements more aggressively than the U.S., which may help its agricultural philosophy gain traction worldwide, Nigh said.
“You’re going to dance with the person who wants to dance with you,” she said.
Trade barriers imposed without scientific justification can create real problems for food security, Nigh said.
For example, if Mexico follows through on its threatened ban, there likely isn’t enough non-biotech corn seed available to meet the country’s demands, she said.
The U.S. sees “no reason to compromise” on the proposed ban, which violates the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, or USMCA, said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.
“It’s got to be science-based. It’s got to be rules-based, then let the market decide,” he said.
The conflict may end up before the World Trade Organization but the intergovernmental organization’s dispute-resolution process is currently dysfunctional, said Lauritsen.
The U.S. has blocked the appointment of appellate judges to the WTO due concerns about an anti-U.S. bias in certain trade decisions, she said.
However, that’s had the effect of shutting down the dispute resolution process — which has more broadly encouraged countries to take actions that violate WTO rules, Lauritsen said.
“If you don’t have enforcement, why don’t I just do whatever I want to do?” she said.
At the same time, the EU is trying to insert provisions meant to greatly reduce fertilizer and pesticide use into the Codex Alimentarius, a global set of standards and practices that affects the trade policies of many countries, Lauritsen said.
The EU wants to impose steep fertilizer and pesticide cuts regardless of agronomic differences among regions, she said. “We can’t relax.”
Global trade tensions are also high as many countries have lined up against Russia, a major grain and fertilizer producer, for its invasion of Ukraine, she said.
The Russian-Ukrainian conflict’s effect on trade indicates the world has taken a step back toward making decisions “outside the scope of economics,” Nigh said.
“Geopolitical issues are going to continue to impact trading patterns,” she said. “That tried-and-true animosity is still there.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.