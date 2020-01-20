The serpentine throng of people waiting to clear a security checkpoint and see President Donald Trump was no deterrent to Texas cattleman Larry Bumpurs.
With Trump’s successful trade negotiations and his “draining the swamp” of overzealous federal bureaucrats, it was time well spent to hear the president speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention, Bumpurs said.
“This line is too short for me to tell you everything I like about Trump,” he said.
Though the president may be criticized for his rancorous approach to politics, that’s of less consequence than his ability to get things done for agriculture, said Joe Cater, a fellow Texas cattlemen attending Trump’s Jan. 19 speech in Austin, Tex.
“This is not a personality contest,” Cater said.
Bumpurs echoed this sentiment, noting that he wouldn’t be troubled even if Trump would “fart in public.”
“He don’t have an edit button on his mouth,” Bumpurs said.
Trump’s popularity among growers attending the Farm Bureau’s 101st convention — his third annual appearance at the event — was never much in question.
As the president pointed out during his speech, a recent poll pegged his approval rating at an all-time high of 83% among farmers.
“I’m wondering, who are the 17%?” Trump asked the crowd, referring to disapproving farmers. “Who the hell are the 17%?”
After a moment, Trump seemed to reconsider the question.
“Don’t raise your hand,” he joked.
While his previous appearances before the Farm Bureau were also met with gusto, Trump’s hardline approach to trade has been a source of concern for farmers who are particularly dependent on exports.
This time around, though, the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and a partial resolution of the trade dispute with China appeared to relieve some of the tension about Trump’s strategy.
Trump himself acknowledged the economic pain that farmers have suffered from the trade conflict with China, saying they were “targeted” with retaliatory tariffs on agricultural goods.
He thanked the crowd for standing with him and noted it was their “fortitude, devotion and perseverance that made it all possible.”
“Sometimes, you have to walk away from a deal to make the right deal,” Trump said. “And we had to walk away from this deal a lot, didn’t we?”
Farmers for Free Trade, a nonprofit that’s openly argued against trade hostilities, is not fully convinced the “phase one” agreement with China will calm the waters.
China has committed to purchasing up to $40 billion of U.S. farm products during each of the next two years, roughly doubling the amount it bought before the trade dispute erupted.
“We’re skeptical that’s going to happen,” said Brian Kuehl, the group’s co-executive director.
The agreement is written with enough wiggle room for China to try renege on that commitment by arguing market conditions don’t justify the higher import levels, he said.
“I’m worried the U.S. and China are talking past each other,” he said.
The deal doesn’t explicitly eliminate tariffs on U.S. farm products and it’s hard to envision how farmers can increase their exports unless China takes that step, Kuehl said.
Ramping up crop and meat shipments also takes time, he said. “The trade war has disrupted our supply chains.”
Even so, Kuehl said he credits the deal for finally reducing non-tariff trade barriers by standardizing import procedures for meat, milk and crops that have been in discussions for years.
“The Trump administration has carried it across the finish line and that’s good, that’s what we want to see happen,” he said.
Likewise, the passage of the USMCA has lifted anxieties that the U.S. will severely disrupt trade by withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement, which the new deal replaces, said Angela Hofman, co-executive director of Farmers for Free Trade.
“That would have been devastating,” she said.
Trade issues loom large in U.S. agriculture but they’re far from the only topic that influences farmers’ view of Trump’s first three years in office.
The administration’s withdrawal of the controversial “waters of the U.S.” regulation, or WOTUS, was widely applauded by the industry, which feared a major expansion of federal power over puddles and ditches on farmland.
The rule was seen as a draconian overreach by the Obama administration and its repeal has solidified grower support for the Trump administration, said Scott VanderWal, AFBF’s vice president.
“A farmer or rancher won’t have to hire a lawyer and an engineer to figure out which part of their farm will be regulated by the federal government,” he said.
Such practical concerns were also cited by farmers who count on the Trump administration to reduce restrictions related to threatened and endangered species.
In Central Oregon, for example, the threatened Oregon spotted frog jeopardizes water availability for irrigators, said Gary Harris, who grows grass and carrot seed in the region.
Judicial appointments by Trump will hopefully reverse the pro-environmental stance of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which holds sway in legal disputes affecting farmers, he said.
“If Trump can moderate the Endangered Species Act, it means a lot to me,” Harris said.
Marcos Amaro, who grows nuts and other specialty crops in Central California, also expects that less drastic species protections will improve water access for irrigators.
Though many specialty crop farmers rely on migrant labor, Amaro said he’s not dissuaded by Trump’s tough immigration policies.
It’s better to have immigrants enter the country legally through guest worker programs instead of giving them a “free ticket” to unlawfully cross the border, Amaro said.
For some farmers, the support for Trump is rooted in broader political considerations.
Steve Crane, who grows corn, soybeans and cattle in Kansas, said he was similarly excited to see Trump as he was to see President John F. Kennedy as a young man six decades ago.
“I still treasure it and remember it,” he said.
Kennedy’s advice — “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country" — would effectively render him a conservative these days, Crane said.
“That’s the opposite of what we see the socialist Democrats are doing today,” he said.
Trump stands as an antidote to the nation’s leftward creep, which would only result in impoverishment, Crane said.
“It scares me for my kids and my grandkids,” he said.