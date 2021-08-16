U.S. trade regulators have found there’s a “reasonable indication” that domestic fertilizer manufacturers are injured by imports of urea ammonium nitrate, or UAN, from Russia and Trinidad.
The unanimous decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission means the U.S. Commerce Department will now make a preliminary determination whether to impose duties on UAN from those countries.
The agency is expected to make its findings known on Sept. 23 regarding countervailing duties, which are imposed on subsidized products, and on Dec. 7 regarding anti-dumping duties, which are imposed on products sold below market value.
The investigation was started at the request of CF Industries, one of eight domestic UAN manufacturers that supply 85% of the U.S. demand for the product. Domestic purchases top $2 billion a year.
According to CF Industries, Russia and Trinidad subsidize their UAN producers with low-cost natural gas, which is a major input in manufacturing the fertilizer.
Most UAN production occurs in the South and Midwest, but there are facilities in Oregon and Washington state as well. More than 1,400 American workers are employed in UAN production.
Last year, the U.S. imported about $300 million worth of UAN from Russia and Trinidad, the subjects of the investigation, but it also bought nearly $100 million worth of the fertilizer from Canada, the Netherlands and Egypt.
While CF Industries claimed that Russia and Trinidad have “targeted the U.S. market” with subsidized UAN, forcing the company to fight for market share by reducing prices, fertilizer distributors have argued the company only has itself to blame for the problem.
Gavilon Fertilizer, a distributor, claimed the tariffs sought by CF Industries would have a “devastating impact on U.S. farmers” because prices for imported UAN would rise as a result.
CF Industries is an “unreliable partner” that can’t be trusted to deliver the promised tonnage on time while foreign manufacturers have been more dependable, Gavilon said in submitted testimony.
Because the European Union has imposed anti-dumping duties on CF Industries, the company has redirected that UAN tonnage to the U.S., “hurting itself in the process,” International Raw Materials, another distributor, said in its testimony.
Though nitrogen fertilizer prices are now climbing, “CF wants everyone else, including farmers, to pay for its mistakes,” IRM said.