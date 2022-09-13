Phosphate mine (copy)

Phosphate ore is processed at an Idaho mine. A federal judge has decided that tariffs on Russian phosphate fertilizer must be recalculated.

 Capital Press File

Tariffs on phosphate fertilizer imported from Russia must be re-evaluated because U.S. trade authorities incorrectly calculated subsidies received by Russian manufacturers, according to a federal judge.

However, another judge is still considering whether those tariffs on phosphate imports are justified in the first place. The trade dispute could have direct financial impacts on U.S. farmers, whose fertilizer prices are affected by such tariffs.

