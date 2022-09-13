Tariffs on phosphate fertilizer imported from Russia must be re-evaluated because U.S. trade authorities incorrectly calculated subsidies received by Russian manufacturers, according to a federal judge.
However, another judge is still considering whether those tariffs on phosphate imports are justified in the first place. The trade dispute could have direct financial impacts on U.S. farmers, whose fertilizer prices are affected by such tariffs.
Last year, the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed tariffs of 9% to 47% on Russian phosphate fertilizers, varying by manufacturer, after finding that subsidies had artificially lowered the price of the imports.
That determination was challenged by Eurochem, a Swiss company with Russian operations, and Phosagro, a Russian manufacturer, which faulted the federal agency’s methodology for calculating the subsidy rates.
Several allegations centered on the Russian market for natural gas, a major input whose cost can distort import prices. If foreign manufacturers have an artificially low cost of production, they can then dump products at unfair prices in the U.S.
Judge Jane Restani of the U.S. Court of International Trade has now agreed with Eurochem and Phosagro that the Department of Commerce improperly considered certain taxes and duties in establishing the market-based benchmark price for natural gas.
That market-based price helped determine the size of Russian subsidies, since it was compared to the lower natural gas prices paid by Eurochem and Phosagro.
Though its underlying methodology was correct, thee Department of Commerce also relied on an incorrect sales figure when calculating the benefit that Eurochem realized from Russian subsidies.
However, the judge agreed with the Department of Commerce that a major Russian supplier of natural gas, Rosneft, is effectively a government authority that provided Eurochem with a financial benefit.
The judge also said the Department of Commerce used the right process to review the Russian natural gas market and properly decided those subsidies helped the fertilizer industry more than other industrial sectors, the judge said.
While Eurochem and Phosagro did prevail on some points regarding natural gas subsidies, the judge said the Department of Commerce may have underestimated subsidies for phosphate rock mining.
The Department of Commerce’s deliberations should have considered phosphate rock subsidies offered before Russia was considered a market economy, the judge said. That point favors the Mosaic Co., a major domestic manufacturer that complained about fertilizer imports.
The ruling isn’t likely to be the last word on phosphate tariffs, however.
In a separate lawsuit, Moroccan fertilizer producer OCP claims that another federal agency, the International Trade Commission, wrongly determined that phosphate imports harmed domestic manufacturers.
During oral arguments in June, OCP argued that Moroccan phosphates should not be subject to 20% tariffs because Mosaic caused its own market problems by shutting down a major manufacturing facility in Florida, among other arguments.
For tariffs to be imposed on imports, the Department of Commerce must determine that foreign subsidies distorted prices for the products, while the International Trade Commission must agree they were dumped on the market to the detriment of domestic manufacturers.
If the judge in that case decides that Mosaic, the predominant domestic producer, wasn’t injured by imports, that would eliminate the basis for the tariffs on Moroccan and Russian phosphate fertilizer.
