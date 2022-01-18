Soaring prices for nitrogen fertilizers appear to have hit their limit and are dropping in early 2022.
Unless there’s major geopolitical turbulence, nitrogen prices are expected to face downward pressure this year, experts say.
However, it’s not clear that relief will come in time to help farmers reduce their expenses during the upcoming growing season.
“Everyone was expecting a correction,” said Deepika Thapliyal, senior editor at the ICIS market analysis firm. “The market was too hot and it had to come down.”
The price of urea — a benchmark nitrogen fertilizer — roughly doubled between the spring and autumn of 2021.
After peaking at about $800 per ton in mid-November on the Gulf of Mexico’s wholesale market, though, urea prices have fallen to about $600 per ton.
The cost of transportation and storage adds to the retail cost of fertilizers paid by growers
The reversal in urea prices began with India’s government capping the amount of the fertilizer it planned to buy this winter, Thapliyal said. Traders who’d hoped to sell urea to that market abruptly had to find other buyers.
Meanwhile, there’s not yet much demand for the fertilizer in early 2022, so buyers have held off on major purchases and sent prices falling, she said. “They don’t know what the bottom will be so they’re not stepping in to buy.”
That dynamic is reflected along the U.S. wholesale market, centered in New Orleans, where buyers judged urea prices to be “overinflated” last year, said Mark Milam, a senior editor with ICIS.
“It was bound to come down because we’re well ahead of the U.S. season,” he said. “Nervous sellers push down the prices until they can see a buyer take a bite.”
Speculation about U.S. farmers reducing their nitrogen usage and switching to less nitrogen-intensive crops spooked traders with large urea inventories, Milam said.
There’s also been more urea imported into the U.S. than traders had taken into account, he said. “There’s plenty of supply right now. It isn’t about supply but what people are willing to pay.”
If farmers in India absorb all the urea that country bought over winter and its government makes a big purchase in spring, that could stabilize prices for nitrogen, Thapliyal said.
However, there are new manufacturing facilities coming online in India, as well as in Nigeria and Brunei, which could offset the demand increase, she said. “There is a lot of new supply that is going to put pressure on prices.”
Urea is a staple global fertilizer and generally sets price trends for other forms of nitrogen, such as urea ammonium nitrate or UAN, Thapliyal said. “Eventually they all tend to follow urea.”
China has largely stopped exporting urea to control price inflation for the nation’s own farmers, she said. “Their focus is clear that the domestic market is the priority.”
That may change around April when domestic demand subsides, which would contribute to global supplies that would weigh down urea prices, Thapliyal said. “Then it would be their off-season.”
If Russia invades the Ukraine and is subjected to international sanctions that increase the price of natural gas — a key input in urea — the outlook for urea prices in 2022 could dramatically change, she said.
Higher natural gas prices would force some manufacturers to curtail urea production, reducing global supplies and raising prices. However, higher spring temperatures otherwise bode well for lower natural gas costs.
“Unless something political happens, I only see natural gas prices stabilizing as we approach the end of winter,” Thapliyal said.
Lower wholesale prices have not yet filtered through to the Pacific Northwest, said Tom Wimmer, chief operating officer at Marion Ag Service, an Oregon-based farm supplier.
“We haven’t seen much of that up our way. We hope it comes our way,” he said.
The problem is that Northwest grass seed farmers will begin using nitrogen in February, which doesn’t give the company much time to wait for prices to drop, Wimmer said.
“You’ve got to as a supplier make a decision and bring product in,” he said. “We’ve got to have product for our customers here when they need it.”
Farmers who can wait until the second quarter of 2022 for nitrogen may do best to hold off on purchases, Wimmer said. Those who need it in the first quarter must “get their ducks in a row” or risk missing out on supplies.
It’s uncertain how quickly the “global tone” of softening urea prices will affect the Pacific Northwest’s fertilizer market, said Doug Kuenzi, agronomy division manager at the Pratum Co-Op, another Oregon-based farm supplier.
“When it’s going to happen and how it’s going to happen, we’re not sure,” Kuenzi said.
The market for urea and other nitrogen fertilizers will also be impacted by rising demand among U.S. farmers as the springtime approaches, he said. “Right now, there’s a limited domestic demand, so getting a feeling for the actual market is tough.”