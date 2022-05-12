U.S. coal production in 2022 will be less than expected, increasing the demand and prices for natural gas, the Energy Information Administration predicts.
The EIA cited the coal industry's "evolving constraints." Over the past decade, the U.S. electricity sector has retired one-third of its coal-fired capacity. Mines have steadily closed in response, according to the EIA.
With coal supplies smaller than anticipated, natural gas prices will be even higher than forecast a month ago, according to the EIA.
Rising natural gas prices will lead to increases in wholesale and retail electricity prices this summer, the agency said. It also could continue pushing up the cost of fertilizer.
The price of ammonia, the primary source of nitrogen fertilizer, has increased sixfold in the past two years, according to the EIA. Ammonia prices track closely with global natural gas costs, the agency said Tuesday.
The EIA predicted the Henry Hub spot price in Louisiana will be $8.59 per million British thermal units over the last half of this year, or 223% higher than in March 2021, when prices began climbing after a long period of stability.
A month ago, the EIA, anticipating greater coal production, predicted that natural gas prices would stay under $6.
In the past when natural gas prices spiked, power generation from coal increased. That hasn't happened this year and probably won't, even though coal prices are also high, the EIA said.
U.S. coal production is now expected to increase this year by just 20 million short tons, or 3%, to 598 million short tons. The EIA predicted a 7% increase in April.
"Although coal production could rise at some idled facilities, it is unlikely that coal supply from most of the closed mines will return," the EIA stated.
The agency forecasts U.S. crude oil production will rise to a record 12.8 million barrels a day in 2023, surpassing the 2019 peak of 12.3 million barrels a day.
Oil production is expected to average 11.9 million barrels a day this year. Production slumped during the pandemic.
Despite the rising output, the EIA expects oil to stay over $100 a barrel this year as high demand for gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products likely will offset the increased supply.
The EIA predicted oil will drop to $97 a barrel in 2023. The agency completed its analysis just before the European Commission proposed an embargo on Russian oil. An embargo could push up oil prices.
"A high level of uncertainty remains in our outlooks, but we have consistently forecast that elevated crude oil prices would help drive record-level annual U.S. oil production levels in 2023," EIA Administrator Joe DeCarolis said in a statement.
Wind and solar power are expected to supply 11.1% of U.S. electricity this summer, up from 9.6% last summer.
U.S. energy-related carbon emissions increased by 6% in 2021 and is expected to increase by another 2 percentage points this year before flattening in 2023.