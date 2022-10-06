In the face of record-high input costs and volatile crop prices, leaders of the Senate Agriculture Committee want USDA to expand margin protection programs to more commodities and regions.
Margin protection insures a certain margin between cost of production and commodity prices.
Producers have raised concerns about access to risk-management tools and their ability to manage risks associated with elevated production costs, Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., House Agriculture Committee chairwomen, and John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member of the committee, said.
“Their concerns are especially in focus as we head into a second consecutive planting season with elevated fertilizer and diesel prices while crop prices have become more volatile as concerns about the health of U.S. and global economies mount,” they said in a letter to USDA.
They requested USDA, through the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation, consider accelerating the expansion of margin protection tools or similar products for additional commodities and regions.
Margin protection in the form of crop insurance is readily available for dairy, cattle and swine producers, as well as a select number of crops in certain geographical areas across the country.
“Prioritizing the thoughtful and timely expansion of margin protection plans of insurance for additional commodities, as well as related insurance products designed for specialty crops, would allow producers the opportunity to familiarize themselves with these tools and better manage production costs risks by next fall,” they said.
The senators also urge the USDA to immediately prioritize additional and extensive risk-management education for producers and insurance agents on margin insurance policies currently available.
“The success of margin-based insurance products, and similar products for specialty crops, relies heavily on awareness and understanding of the products by farmers who seek to proactively manage risk,” they said.
