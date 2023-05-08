Orca and Chinook

A young southern resident killer whale chases a chinook salmon in the Salish Sea near San Juan Island, Wash. A federal judge has halted the summer and winter chinook trolling seasons along Alaska's southern coast to help orcas.

 John Durban/NOAA and others

To increase food available to orcas, a federal judge has overturned the U.S. government’s authorization of winter and summer chinook salmon troll fishing along Alaska’s southern coast.

The judge has also refused to suspend a hatchery fish production program while its environmental consequences are reevaluated, since additional prey will help the endangered killer whales.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you