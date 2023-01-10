Deere MOU

A memorandum of understanding intended to assure the “right to repair” Deere farm machinery is signed by David Gilmore of Deere & Co., left, and Zippy Duvall of the American Farm Bureau Federation, as other representatives of the signatories stand in the background.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A deal struck between Deere & Co. and the American Farm Bureau Federation aims to set a precedent for the “right to repair” machinery, but critics doubt its value and originality.

“This is the beginning of a process, and we think it will be really healthy for farmers and the company,” said Zippy Duvall, AFBF’s president. “I hope John Deere is the first of many equipment companies who will come to the table and have such agreements with us.”

