SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A deal struck between Deere & Co. and the American Farm Bureau Federation aims to set a precedent for the “right to repair” machinery, but critics doubt its value and originality.
“This is the beginning of a process, and we think it will be really healthy for farmers and the company,” said Zippy Duvall, AFBF’s president. “I hope John Deere is the first of many equipment companies who will come to the table and have such agreements with us.”
The deal intends to provide farmers with more leeway to patch up equipment themselves instead of relying on the manufacturer’s dealerships.
“You will have access to the diagnostic tools and information you need,” Duvall said.
Farm machinery tends to break down far from the nearest dealership, greatly adding to the expense of getting it fixed through official channels, he said. Allowing farmers to do it themselves helps reduce that financial burden.
On a broader scale, the memorandum of understanding means to demonstrate the agriculture industry can quell the controversy over “right to repair” without government intervention.
“The intention was to find a solution in the private sector,” said Sam Kieffer, AFBF’s vice president of public policy.
According to Deere, the deal formalizes its longstanding policy of providing customers the right tools and information to repair machinery, said David Gilmore, the company’s senior vice president of sales and marketing.
“We’re excited about the opportunity we have in front of us today,” he said.
However, proponents of “right to repair” legislation have criticized such voluntary deals for lacking teeth and not bringing about meaningful changes.
“Deere has done this several times before and failed to deliver,” said Gay Gordon-Byrne, executive director of the Repair Association, which supports farmers working on their own equipment.
Due to these past letdowns, Gordon-Byrne said she doesn’t trust the agreement will function as advertised.
“An MOU without statute is doomed to disappoint,” she said.
A similar commitment the company announced in 2018 kept state lawmakers at bay, effectively stalling “right to farm” legislation for several years, she said.
“But they didn’t execute on any of their promises despite saying that they did,” Gordon-Byrne said.
The company argued that its pledge was “misunderstood” and offered “education” that still left farmers dependent on dealerships, she said.
In light of this history, it’s reasonable that “some may feel skeptical about the sincerity” of Deere’s objectives in the deal with AFBF, she said.
Growers have chafed in recent years at attempts by machinery companies to clamp down on their time-honored tradition of tinkering with tractors and combines.
Codifying the “right to repair” into law ensures farmers can take undertake tasks “without having to beg the manufacturer for permission,” Gordon-Byrnes said.
Manufacturers have defended efforts to discourage farmers from mending and adjusting equipment, citing potential threats to their intellectual property rights and the machinery’s proper function.
Advocates of the “right to repair” argue that manufacturers purposely lock owners out from computer data and systems they need for even basic fixes, suppressing competition and jacking up costs.
“The big picture problem of repair monopolies has not gone away,” Gordon-Byrne said.
Under the Farm Bureau’s deal with Deere, the manufacturer will provide growers and their independent mechanics with manuals, training and diagnostic programs under “fair and reasonable terms.”
• Deere won’t be required to reveal any trade secrets, violate any laws or regulations, or allow farmers to override emissions and safety controls.
• Farmers will be allowed to disable and enable electronic locks and similar security functions that limit access to data, subject to intellectual property protections.
• Deere won’t object to growers or mechanics constructing tools and software to work on machinery, or buying such items from other companies.
• The Farm Bureau will help resolve disputes that may arise and will cooperate with Deere on an education process for training growers and independent mechanics.
The agreement boils down to giving farmers more choices in who conducts repairs, said Collis Jones, Deere’s vice president of U.S. public affairs policy and strategy.
“The actual nuts and bolts is the customer gets to decide,” said Jones.
In the agreement’s text, Deere vows to disclose a database of technical manuals to farmers, but the company doesn’t offer the “dealership version” that includes “actual tech support,” said Gordon-Byrnes of the Repair Association.
That omission is “a red flag to me that this MOU really doesn’t do the job,” she said.
Resistance to the “right to repair” movement isn’t isolated to Deere or the farm machinery industry, as auto makers tried to forestall legislation with a memorandum of understanding over a decade ago, she said.
Because such tactics don’t actually resolve the issue, state governments have been implementing “right to repair” laws, with more likely to come, she said.
“The jig is nearly up anyway,” she said.
