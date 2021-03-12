Phosphate fertilizers from Morocco and Russia have “materially injured” U.S. manufacturers, justifying tariffs on government-subsidized imports from those countries, according to trade regulators.
The U.S. International Trade Commission’s material injury determination, affirmed by a 4-1 vote on March 11, means that countervailing duties of about 20% will be imposed on Moroccan phosphate, while Russian producers will face duties of 9-47%, depending on the company.
Several U.S. farm organizations urged the ITC and the Department of Commerce — which investigated subsidy levels — against imposing tariffs on phosphate imports because it would raise prices on fertilizers needed by growers.
“If these duties are imposed, production costs to farmers across the country for corn, soybeans, cotton, wheat and other crops will increase for the next planting season,” the American Farm Bureau Federation said in written testimony.
Before the tariffs could even be implemented, however, manufacturers from Russia and Morocco drastically pulled back on phosphate exports to the U.S., according to ITC’s trade data.
Imports from Morocco, the largest phosphate shipper, dropped by half, from roughly 2 million metric tons in 2019 to about 1 million metric tons in 2020. Similarly, Russian imports decreased from about 843,000 metric tons to 422,000 metric tons.
Imports from both countries have also continued to fall during early 2021 compared to last year.
The Mosaic Co., a domestic fertilizer producer that urged trade regulators to investigate imports from Morocco and Russia, believes it’s in the best interest of the U.S. agriculture industry to have robust domestic production of the key crop nutrient.
If domestic supplies were jeopardized, farmers would be at the mercy of foreign manufacturers who could then raise prices, said Ben Pratt, Mosaic’s senior vice president of government and public affairs.
“We’re not in this to get any special treatment, we just want to compete on a level playing field,” he said.
Pratt said that Moroccan and Russian manufacturers stopped exporting phosphate to “make a point” about the impact on domestic prices, causing U.S. phosphate prices to temporarily rise above global benchmarks for the fertilizer.
However, domestic phosphate prices have since fallen back in line with the norm as markets had time to “shake out,” with Mexico, Egypt and Australia shipping more of the fertilizer into the U.S. while Morocco and Russia have continued adding to global supplies, he said.
“They didn’t stop producing phosphates, they just started shipping them elsewhere,” Pratt said.
Morocco subsidizes phosphate production by offering artificially cheap mining rights, inexpensive loans and tax incentives, while Russia provides manufacturers with natural gas at “distorted” prices intended to spur economic development, according to the Department of Commerce.
The OCP Group, Morocco’s major phosphate producer, argued that it stepped up exports of the fertilizer in reaction to U.S. market forces, such as distributors wanting to hedge against supply disruptions.
“We further understood that at the time, the domestic industry had been consolidating down to only a few producers, creating a need for diversification of supply sources,” the company said in written testimony.
PhosAgro, a major Russian producer, also argued that Mosaic misrepresented the global industry’s market dynamics and didn’t accurately account for the volatility in phosphate prices.
“The price comparison provided by the Petitioner fails to compare prices in the U.S. and prices of other imports with prices of Russian imports on an apples-to-apples basis,” the company said.