USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue has just returned from a trade mission to Mexico with more than 100 industry and government representatives, calling it “very successful.”

“We achieved our goals, obviously generating new export opportunities for our collaborators and cooperators,” he said in a telephone conference with the media Nov. 7.

Along for the ride were representatives from commodity and trade groups, state departments of agriculture and 28 businesses. The mission included about 600 business-to-business meetings.

“Business is done on a person-to-person basis and really just building on the trust relationship we have with our neighbors to the south,” he said.

Perdue and other government officials met with Mexico’s minister of agriculture and the chief of staff for Mexico’s president.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and labor issues were high on the agenda.

“Obviously, they are very anxious to have USCMA ratified,” he said.

Mexico has already ratified the agreement and is anxious for the U.S. to do the same, he said.

“They still seem to be very pleased on their part with the provisions of USMCA. They don’t expect any major changes there, and I don’t think Ambassador Lighthizer does as well,” he said.

U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer feels the issues he’s been negotiating on the Democratic side are attainable and can be done, and USDA is anxious to get those things done sooner rather than later, he said.

“I think the later it goes the longer it becomes possible to become entangled in politics that would not be helpful for the agreement. And we certainly don’t want to forfeit that on the altar of politics,” he said.

On the labor side, encouraging Mexico to help pre-certify workers for farm jobs in the U.S. was a primary issue for USDA, he said.

“Particularly those farmers and people in southeastern Mexico, maybe the poorest of the poor there who would like to come to the U.S. for economic opportunity,” he said.

Mexico seemed very interested in that, he said.

“Obviously it would be a win-win situation. Our agricultural producers here need the labor. And hopefully as we’re making progress over modernizing our H-2A rules and hopefully having some legislative input coming soon that can facilitate that, we found Mexico to be very interested in that,” he said.

Officials from both countries agreed that a modernized H-2A program where Mexico helped pre-certify qualified people, help train them and teach them what to expect in a more formal way would provide a pool of labor to draw from, he said.

“The benefit, the win-win situation that I see is that they and I feel like it would also help to resolve, as they deem, the irregular immigration or illegal immigration that we’ve been plagued by by having an avenue for these people to come in a legitimate government-to-government type of certified program, he said.

Participating in the trade mission were Celia Gould, director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and Derek Sandison, director of the Washington State Department of agriculture.

The mission also included representative of the wine industry from Oregon and Washington, Oregon’s hazelnut industry, Idaho and Oregon’s onion industry and California’s almond and prune industries.