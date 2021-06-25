An Oregon farming couple has filed a lawsuit claiming the USDA’s loan forgiveness program for minorities violates the constitutional principle of equal justice under the law.
The complaint filed by Kathryn and James Dunlap of Baker City is among at least nine similar cases alleging the $4 billion program unlawfully excludes white farmers from receiving loan assistance.
Though the debt relief program has already been enjoined nationwide, the lawsuit aims to test its constitutionality in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over nine Western states.
Since the legal question will likely be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, having the issue “percolate” in several appellate jurisdictions will help guide its thinking, said Wen Fa, an attorney with Pacific Legal Foundation, a nonprofit organization that’s representing the Dunlaps.
“It seems like an issue a lot of people are interested in, and rightfully so,” he said.
The Oregon lawsuit will also preserve the plaintiffs’ interests if the current nationwide injunction is overturned on appeal, Fa said.
“We think they have a great story. They are both people with second jobs,” who rely on off-farm income to pay their USDA loans, he said. “The only reason they were not able to obtain this assistance is because of their skin color.”
The Dunlaps, who raise cattle and hay, took out a USDA loan to pay for additional livestock and farming equipment and would otherwise be eligible for debt relief except for their race, the complaint said.
In addition to farming, Kathryn has a full-time sales job and James works full-time as a railroad engineer while both take care of their infant child.
The loan forgiveness program is part of broader COVID-19 relief legislation, the American Rescue Plan of 2021, which was enacted in March.
Black, Native American, Hispanic, Asian, Hawaiian and Pacific Islander farmers are eligible for payments of up to 120% of their USDA loans regardless of their economic circumstances or “whether they have suffered any racial discrimination,” the complaint said.
The program wasn’t “narrowly tailored to further a compelling government interest” or to “remedy specific instances of racial discrimination,” contrary to legal precedents governing equal protection under the law, according to the lawsuit.
The complaint seeks an injunction declaring the loan forgiveness program unconstitutional and making the assistance available to all eligible farmers.
Representatives of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, which oversees the program, were not available for comment as of press time.
On June 23, a federal judge in Florida issued a preliminary injunction blocking the USDA from distributing payments because the program would cause irreparable harm and is likely to be struck down as unconstitutional.
While the program aims to rectify the USDA’s unfair lending practices in the past, “Congress moved with great speed to address the history of discrimination, but did not move with great care,” said U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard.
“The constitutional right to equal protection guarantees that racial classifications will be permitted only with ‘the most exact connection between the justification and classification,’” she said, citing case law.
In this case, however, the law “appears to create an inflexible, race-based discriminatory program that is not tailored to make the individuals who experienced discrimination whole,” the judge said.
The USDA was also prohibited from forgiving any loans under the program under a June 10 temporary restraining order issues by U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in Wisconsin.
“The obvious response to a government agency that claims it continues to discriminate against farmers because of their race or national origin is to direct it to stop: it is not to direct it to intentionally discriminate against others on the basis of their race and national origin,” he said.