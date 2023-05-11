As a farm supplier, Tom Wimmer would rather be out in the field helping growers than behind his desk trading commodities.
“That’s not our purpose. I hate to be speculating on fertilizer pricing,” said Wimmer, chief operating officer of Marion Ag Service, based in St. Paul, Ore.
But with the volatile cost of nitrogen and other key nutrients, Wimmer must keep hedging his bets on potential turns in the fertilizer market.
For now, experts say prices for urea, a leading indicator, appear to be stabilizing after swinging wildly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“At least for 2023, I think they’ve stabilized out,” Wimmer said. “From what I understand, there’s plenty of product in the pipeline.”
Global trade in fertilizer, energy and other commodities has largely adapted to the chaos of the COVID era, said Chris Yearsley, director of the Profercy fertilizer market analysis firm. “Supply chains are adjusting and are moving to a new normal. The calmer energy markets certainly aid that.”
However, there’s been no shortage of surprises in recent years, so it’s tough to plan for the next potential upheaval — particularly since fertilizer supplies often take time to replenish.
“A lot of the time, you can’t get just-in-time inventory,” Wimmer said.
Farm suppliers have recently been whipsawed by nitrogen prices spiking but then declining immediately before the growing season, experts say.
Prices were high when many dealers stocked up last autumn but then fell during the winter, putting retailers in a tough spot when farmers were ready to buy in spring.
“You’ve got to work with your grower base to get through that,” Wimmer said.
The rapid see-saw in prices left some dealers in the lurch if they were unable to offset the high cost of their older inventory with newer, less expensive supplies, experts say.
“They had to sell that at a loss because the market started coming off,” said Deepika Thapliyal, deputy managing editor of fertilizer at the ICIS market analysis firm.
The agriculture industry last experienced such tumultuous fertilizer prices in the aftermath of the global financial crisis over a decade ago.
That steadiness ended in late 2021 as reduced coronavirus restrictions revived global trade, resulting in supply chain disruptions that sharply drove up nitrogen prices.
The conflict in Ukraine caused another surge in 2022, with urea hitting a record $900 per short ton along the Gulf of Mexico’s wholesale market — roughly double prices during the previous spring.
Nitrogen closely tracks the cost of natural gas, which got more expensive with retaliatory embargoes of Russian energy products.
“Nitrogen markets are primarily energy-related,” said Yearsley.
Worries about natural gas shortages and insufficient European nitrogen production led to another run-up in prices last September.
The situation reversed itself as a mild winter tempered European energy demand, experts say. Meanwhile, dealers realized their fertilizer stocks were adequate and more shipments were on the way.
“There was a panic of ensuring they had enough product,” said Yearsley. “Then they realized they had time on their side. They got comfortable they had enough inventory for that first wave of demand.”
The European situation has been “the major factor” driving global nitrogen prices recently, while the U.S. is more of “an island” in the market, he said. However, the U.S. is still affected by the international situation and vice versa.
Urea prices rose this spring as nitrogen consumption shot up among U.S. farmers, but the effect was muted because overseas supplies were too distant to meet that demand, Yearsley said.
“When there was a realization of a supply squeeze, there could only be so much that could be moved in a short period,” he said. As a result, fertilizer supplies have been “incredibly tight” in some U.S. locations.
“The inventory hasn’t been in the right place at the right time,” Yearsley said.
The U.S. wholesale price for a short ton of urea got as low as $290 in early March but has since increased to as high as $450, though it’s more commonly trading in the mid-$300 range, Thapliyal said. “The U.S. market suddenly woke up because the weather improved.”
Though the demand spurt in the U.S. bumped up prices globally, it’s already subsiding and isn’t likely to initiate another major upswing in nitrogen values, she said.
A major Malaysian nitrogen producer has come back online after an unexpected shutdown and China appears ready to begin exporting fertilizer again, adding to global supplies after pulling back earlier in the pandemic, Thapliyal said. “They have relaxed their policies.”
Meanwhile, worldwide commodity crop prices aren’t strong enough to support such an upward trajectory, she said.
“Farmers will buy less fertilizer if they make less money,” Thapliyal said. “All in all, there’s nothing in the medium term pointing to prices jumping up.”
