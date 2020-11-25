The U.S. will impose tariffs of up to 72.5% on imported phosphate after trade officials determined Russia and Morocco have subsidized producers of the crucial fertilizer.
While the U.S. International Trade Administration’s decision is good news for the Mosaic Co., a major domestic fertilizer manufacturer, the American Farm Bureau Federation and other agricultural organizations have warned phosphate tariffs will drive up costs for growers.
Based on the federal agency’s findings, the U.S. will begin collecting countervailing duties on phosphate imports from Morocco of nearly 23.5%. Duties on Russian imports will range from 21% to 71.5%, depending on the manufacturer.
The OCP Group, a state-owned phosphate manufacturer in Morocco, was able to obtain loans at lower interest rates and get government-backed loan guarantees that effectively subsidized its production of the fertilizer, according to ITA.
The company doesn’t have to compete with other fertilizer manufacturers since it’s the “only recipient of the undervalued phosphate ore in Morocco,” further lowering OCP Group’s cost of production, the agency said.
To promote exports, the Moroccan government also imposed much lower corporate tax rates on the OCP Group because it shipped its products out of the country, the ITA determined.
The OCP Group said it’s cooperating with U.S. trade authorities and remains confident that it will eventually make clear there are “no grounds” for imposing such countervailing duties.
“We continue to strongly believe there is no basis for the imposition of any duties on Moroccan fertilizer imports to the U.S.,” the company said. “Such duties will hurt American farmers by denying them access to a reliable source of vital crop nutrients – and they come at a time when U.S. agriculture is already struggling with a multi-year downturn in earnings.”
The situation is more complicated in Russia, where major phosphate producers are part of larger international fertilizer conglomerates.
However, the ITA determined that certain fertilizer companies buy natural gas from Gazprom, which is owned by the Russian government, at “distorted” prices that amount to a subsidy because they’re “based on the government’s social and economic development goals rather than market principles.”
Phosphate manufacturers also receive tax incentives for mining operations and for industrial development in certain regions of Russia, the agency said.
According to the Mosaic Co., which requested the trade investigation, subsidized fertilizer shipments from Morocco account for 61% of phosphate imports into the U.S., while Russian products represent about 15%.
As imports from these countries have increased, U.S. phosphate manufacturers haven’t been able to compete on price and have been forced to close manufacturing facilities, the company’s petition said. The spike in imports has also resulted in consolidation from 12 domestic phosphate producers to four.
Manufacturers from Morocco and Russia have countered that U.S. phosphate producers have been affected more by changes in the global fertilizer market as well as domestic demand than by imports.
Meanwhile, the American Farm Bureau Federation and crop associations have urged the U.S. government against imposing steep duties, since domestic growers have benefited from lower phosphate prices.
“Phosphate fertilizer prices in 2018 were 29% lower than in 2011, a development that has helped farmers remain competitive during the current challenging farm income situation,” according to AFBF.