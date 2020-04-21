In March, lawmakers passed the largest economic stimulus package in American history, the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The package included $300 billion for direct payments to workers and seniors, but many people are still wondering when their checks will arrive.
And the Internal Revenue Service has an answer.
Who qualifies?
The IRS deems a person eligible if they are classified as an independent, have a Social Security Number and fit a certain income bracket.
To determine income eligibility, the IRS will use your most recent tax filing. If you've already filed your 2019 federal return, your adjusted gross income from 2019 will decide your eligibility. If you haven't filed yet — the tax-filing deadline has been pushed to July 15 — your 2018 AGI will be used.
The following three income brackets can expect to receive the maximum amount of $1,200 per individual or $2,400 per couple filing jointly:
• Single filers who earned less than $75,000.
• Head-of-household filers who earned less than $112,500.
• Married filing jointly with less than $150,000.
These "high income" earners are disqualified:
• Single filers with over $99,000.
• Head-of-household filers above $136,500.
• Married filing jointly with more than $198,000.
And those in the middle who fall between the two categories will receive checks, but with $5 less in payout for every $100 in AGI.
Households with qualifying children ages 16 and younger will receive an extra $500 per child.
For seniors who haven't filed a tax return, the IRS will deposit their stimulus check into the account their Social Security Income is credited to.
When it's coming
Is the check in the mail? For most people, the answer is: not yet.
Patricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Treasury Department, parent agency of the IRS, said in a statement the first batch of payments went to people with direct deposit information on file: about 80 million Americans.
The agency said those who wish to set up direct deposit with the IRS, which speeds up the process, may do so through Thursday, April 23.
The government's Get My Payment web app lets you enter your direct deposit information. If you typically don’t file taxes, the IRS offers another tool.
Paper checks will come next, and the IRS will send them to the lowest-income earners first. The agency said it will send out about 5 million checks per week.
Here is the planned weekly schedule for the IRS to mail stimulus checks based on adjusted gross income. Note the IRS could change this schedule at any time.
• Less than $10,000: April 24.
• $10,001-$20,000: May 1.
• $20,001-$30,000: May 8.
• $30,001-$40,000: May 15.
• $40,001-$50,000: May 22.
• $50,001-$60,000: May 29.
• $60,001-$70,000: June 5.
• $70,001-$80,000: June 12.
• $80,001-$90,000: June 19.
• $90,001-$100,000: June 26.
• $100,001-$110,000: July 3.
• $110,001-$120,000: July 10.
• $120,001-$130,000: July 17.
• $130,001-$140,000: July 24.
• $140,001-$150,000: July 31.
• $150,001-$160,000: Aug. 7.
• $160,001-$170,000: Aug. 14.
• $170,001-$180,000: Aug. 21
• $180,001-$190,000: Aug. 28
• $190,001-$198,000: Sept. 4
• Remaining checks: Sept. 11
If you don't have a bank account, the payment will likely be delayed and the IRS will send your check to the most recent address on file for you through the Postal Service.