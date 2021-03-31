PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden is flying to Pittsburgh Wednesday, where he plans to unveil his national infrastructure plan. If passed, it would channel $2 trillion toward infrastructure projects.
"This is the moment to reimagine and rebuild a new economy," the White House said in a statement Wednesday.
The proposal would increase corporate taxes to pay for fixing bridges and roads, tackling climate change, broadening internet access and more.
Dubbed the American Jobs Act, the measure is the first installment of a two-part economic plan. Biden plans to release the second part, focused on healthcare, childcare and education, in April.
The plan faces mixed responses in Congress. Progressives say it isn't ambitious enough; moderate Democrats are concerned about lack of bipartisanship; and Republicans oppose the big spending and significant tax increases.
"This is not nearly enough," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a progressive liberal, tweeted this week.
In contrast, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said at an event Tuesday he thinks the government is headed in the wrong direction.
"They want to do another massive spending bill, which will include additional debt and, by the way, big tax increases," said McConnell.
The White House said the proposal will cost $2 trillion over eight years and would be paid back over 15 years by raising the corporate tax from 21% to 28%.
Moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., recently stated he will block infrastructure legislation if it isn't bipartisan.
For months, knowing the bill was coming, farm and rural advocacy groups — including the Rebuild Rural Coalition, Washington Association of Wheat Growers, Washington State Potato Commission, Oregon Farm Bureau Federation and Idaho Grain Producers Association — have been pushing for specific investments to be included in the bill.
The White House Wednesday morning released a preliminary summary of the plan, which includes the following investments that could potentially impact rural communities:
• Promote clean drinking water (replace lead pipes; modernize water systems; monitor contaminants; invest in rural water infrastructure, wells and wastewater systems).
• Create a renewed electric grid.
• Expand high-speed internet access.
• Build or improve more than 2 million homes, commercial buildings, schools, child care facilities, veterans' hospitals and federal buildings.
• Support manufacturing.
• Secure stronger supply chains.
• Support research and development.
• Fix highways.
• Rebuild bridges.
• Upgrade sea ports and waterways.
• Improve airports and transit systems.
• Expand reliable rail service.
• Promote electric vehicles.
• Help vulnerable communities prepare for extreme weather.
• Protect and restore lands, forests, wetlands, watersheds, coastal regions and oceans.
• Clean up orphan oil and gas wells and abandoned mines.
• Push "green" and "clean" energy projects.
• Fund small business incubators and innovation hubs.
Biden is also proposing to reform the corporate tax code. The proposal would:
• Set the corporate tax rate at 28%.
• Discourage offshoring, meaning moving a business outside the U.S.
• Enact a minimum 15% tax on large corporations' "book income," or profits reported to shareholders.
• Eliminate subsidies and tax preferences for fossil fuel industries.