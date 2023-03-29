In a lengthy session on Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack testified before the U.S. House Agriculture Committee. The session's purpose was to allow Congress to conduct oversight of USDA and hold the agency accountable.
Vilsack answered questions on many topics.
Some legislators said they are concerned USDA is spending billions of dollars on programs without sufficiently vetting grant recipients.
Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., gave the example of workers at a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future who allegedly used $250 million from a program intended to feed hungry children to buy luxury cars, houses and jewelry. Finstad asked "how USDA failed to prevent this fraud."
"We'll look into it," said Vilsack.
Several representatives expressed concern about nutrition programs ballooning, citing the Congressional Budget Office's projection that the nutrition title will make up 82% of the 2023 Farm Bill. Legislators asked Vilsack where he stands on nutrition spending.
"I support a strong commitment to food assistance," said Vilsack.
Legislators also asked about dietary guidelines and definitions. Committee chair Glenn "G.T." Thompson, R-Pa., challenged USDA's unclear definitions of "ultra-processed" and "healthy."
Vilsack said USDA aims to provide consumers with information about nutrition so they can make educated choices, but he acknowledged precise definitions can be hard to pin down.
"We're all in a learning process on this," said Vilsack.
Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Minn., pressed the secretary on the definition of milk: "Does milk come from a mammal?"
Although he did not directly answer Van Orden's question, Vilsack said the term "milk" has a brand attached to it based on its nutritional value, and it is important for consumers to be aware that non-dairy drinks do not have the same nutritional value.
Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., Andrea Salinas, D-Ore., and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., all said USDA's crop insurance offerings do not adequately meet the needs of specialty crop producers. They asked how USDA will remedy this.
Vilsack said USDA's Risk Management Agency continues to expand its crop insurance policies, and as RMA gathers more data on specialty crops, the agency may expand or create programs.
Several legislators said producers have had to wait months or years to receive aid after natural disasters. They asked if USDA has plans to improve its disaster aid programs.
Vilsack said he would like disaster programs to offer more flexibility and immediate assistance.
Several legislators brought up their constituents' frustrations with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on a spectrum of recent policies ranging from pesticide restrictions to the proposed Waters of the U.S. Rule. They asked how Vilsack is advocating for farmers in his conversations with EPA Administrator Michael Regan.
Vilsack said he doesn't want EPA officials telling him how to do his job and he won't tell them how to do their jobs either. Nevertheless, he said USDA officials continue to submit information to the EPA about how potential policies could impact farmers.
Legislators also talked about pests and diseases. Vilsack emphasized USDA's commitment to support research on citrus greening, stockpile livestock foot-and-mouth disease vaccines, develop a vaccine against highly pathogenic avian influenza, prevent cattle fever from spreading through quarantines and screen imports to prevent swine flu or bovine spongiform encephalopathy from entering the U.S.
Asked what USDA can do to remedy labor shortages, Vilsack turned the responsibility back to Congress, saying it should have passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
Several representatives expressed concern about the Biden administration's tax policies, especially regarding a "death tax" that could hurt multigenerational farms.
"This is the farm killer tax," said Tracey Mann, R-Kan.
Vilsack said he has already talked with President Biden and secured an exemption that would cover most farms. Some legislators remained skeptical.
A few legislators brought up concern over foreign investors buying U.S. farmland. They asked what actions USDA is taking.
"We've doubled the number of people focused on this, but we do not have any investigative power," said Vilsack.
He said tracking foreign farmland ownership would require a clearinghouse to process real estate transaction data from more than 3,000 counties.
Finally, asked about trade barriers, Vilsack said USDA continues to push for tariff reductions and expanded markets.
