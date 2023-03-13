USDA will distribute $29 million in grants to eight American fertilizer companies in an effort to boost domestic fertilizer production during a global shortage.
Fertilizer prices more than doubled between 2021 and 2022, influenced by the war in Ukraine, a limited supply of relevant minerals, high energy costs, intense global demand and other factors.
At the 2022 Commodity Classic last March, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said USDA would dedicate millions of dollars to expanding the production of American-made fertilizer in an effort to spur competition and combat fertilizer price hikes.
During the fall, companies applied for the $500 million grant pool available via the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, and on March 10 USDA picked the first eight recipients.
"I know that increased costs for fertilizer and other inputs have put a strain on farmers and cut into the bottom line," Vilsack said in a statement. "…By expanding the production of domestic fertilizer supplies, we can grow independent local businesses, bring production and jobs to rural communities and support fair prices for our farmers."
The eight companies that will receive grants in the first round are Pursell Agri-Tech LLC in Alabama; Table to Farm Compost LLC in Colorado; Black Earth Compost LLC in Massachusetts; Elm Dirt LLC, Ostara St. Louis LTD and Palindromes Inc., all in Missouri; Earth Peak Organics LLC in Ohio; and Perfect Blend LLC in Washington.
The Fertilizer Production Expansion Program received more than 350 applications requesting $3 billion. USDA officials said they selected these first eight recipients in part based on timeliness, focusing on projects that could increase fertilizer capacity in the 2023 to 2024 crop year, having a "near-term impact."
Helen Price Johnson, state director for USDA Rural Development in Washington, said she views the $2.6 million investment in Perfect Blend, a fertilizer company in Othello, Wash., as "great news."
"This is a significant investment to expand locally produced fertilizer in Washington state, which in turn helps our local agricultural producers," said Johnson.
The eight companies plan to use the grants in different ways, according to documents from USDA. The companies will use the funds to increase inventory, build and renovate production facilities, buy land and equipment, expand transportation infrastructure and install new technologies.
In December, USDA accepted applications for a second round of grants. The agency said it will release details on the award recipients for the second round "in the coming weeks."
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.