Bags of urea fertilizer. 

 Getty Images

USDA will distribute $29 million in grants to eight American fertilizer companies in an effort to boost domestic fertilizer production during a global shortage.

Fertilizer prices more than doubled between 2021 and 2022, influenced by the war in Ukraine, a limited supply of relevant minerals, high energy costs, intense global demand and other factors.

