The Justice Department says a lawsuit led by Washington and California attorneys general should be dismissed because their attacks on the Trump administration's reforms to the National Environmental Policy Act are premature.
In a motion filed Dec. 1 in the U.S. District Court for Northern California, U.S. attorneys argue a 21-state coalition, which includes Oregon, is only speculating that NEPA revisions will harm the environment.
The states filed the lawsuit in late August, two weeks before Trump's NEPA rule went into effect. The states claim the rule will worsen climate change, destroy wildlife habitat, and pollute air and water.
Without any specific case to point to, however, the states have no grounds for a lawsuit, the Trump administration asserts. "Such speculation deserves no audience in a federal court," the motion states.
The new NEPA regulations have spawned federal lawsuits in Southern New York and Western Virginia, as well as Northern California. The American Farm Bureau and National Cattlemen's Beef Association have intervened in the lawsuits to defend the Trump rule.
The Trump administration has tried, so far without success, to have the suits quickly tossed out, alleging that the suing states and environmental groups have no standing because they haven't been hurt.
A federal judge in Virginia denied the motion without comment. Decisions are pending in Northern California and Southern New York district courts.
The states argue they have standing to sue now because a controversy exists over the rule. A hearing is set for February before Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco.
By then, the Biden administration will have inherited the case. In court filings, the Farm Bureau and NCBA argued they should be allowed to intervene to ensure their interests continue to be represented if the federal government's position changes under a new White House administration.
NEPA requires federal agencies to evaluate how their actions will affect the environment. NEPA review is often required to graze livestock on public lands. Prior to reform, NEPA reviews were often needed to obtain a loan from the USDA's Farm Service Agency, according to the Farm Bureau.
NEPA is the nation's most litigated environmental law. The Trump administration said environmental impact statements had grown too long, averaging 661 pages, not counting appendices.
Federal agencies take an average of 4.5 years to make a decision. Lengthy and costly NEPA reviews discourage private investment and delay public-works projects, according to the Trump administration.
The suing states call NEPA a "success story" and allege Trump's streamlining will narrow the projects reviewed, shut out public comment and stymie lawsuits.
Under the Trump rule, an EIS must be no longer than 300 pages and agencies must make a decision within two years. The change "imposes unreasonable and unworkable time and page limits," according to the states.
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and two other federal lawmakers filed an amicus brief in the Virginia lawsuit, urging the court to repeal the Trump EPA rule.
The revisions will allow new projects to add to the cumulative effects of prior actions, gradually eroding both the environment and NEPA's intent, according to DeFazio and Sen. Thomas Caper, D-Del., and Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.
The District of Columbia, New York City, Guam and Harris County, Texas, have joined the states suing to overturn the NEPA rule. The other states participating are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.