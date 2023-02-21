BOISE — Getting a new farm bill written and passed through Congress this year may be a tall order, a consultant says.
The 2018 Farm Bill expires Sept. 30, and “basically both sides of the aisle agree that letting that lapse is not an option,” Mark Limbaugh of the Ferguson Group told an Idaho Ag Summit audience Feb. 21. “And it probably will need to be extended because of various things that could happen in getting a new farm bill done.”
The 12-title bill must be reauthorized every five years. Hearings are underway in a closely divided U.S. Congress.
Various USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service programs, for example, are included and “are important as we talk to the West,” Limbaugh said.
He provides strategic policy and legislative guidance on water, irrigation, energy and natural resource management issues for clients in Idaho and elsewhere.
“The farm bills are usually bipartisan, but this year it has a little different feel to it because of the difference of opinion over climate and nutrition policies,” he said.
“The main thing here is that the Republicans in the House and the Senate are concerned about spending,” Limbaugh said. “And that’s going to be a key component of any new farm bill. How do we cut the cost to taxpayers and still get things done?”
Nutrition programs typically comprise about two-thirds of the farm bill’s total cost. This time around, they could account for as much as 80% of the cost, “and that could be a sticking point for a bipartisan farm bill,” he said.
Inflation and recent increases in nutrition program support are factors.
Tying climate-smart and climate-resilient practices to farm bill components such as crop insurance and commodity programs likely will be debated quite a bit, “and that’s something that will cause some consternation on both sides of the aisle,” Limbaugh said. “So we’re going to be watching for that.”
