Devastating wildfires, the toll they are taking on forests and communities and legislation to combat the destruction were the subjects of a hearing by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee last week.
The Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act, S.4431, would increase active management of federal forests to mitigate wildfires and provide assistance to retrofit businesses and residences to mitigate future risks.
The bill was introduced in early August by Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Steven Daines, R-Mont., and is cosponsored by Idaho Republican Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo.
On Monday, there were 78 active large wildfires burning across more than 4 million acres in 12 states, with 22 in California, 14 in Idaho, 12 in Oregon and 8 in Washington. Year to date, nearly 46,000 wildfires have burned nearly 7 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
California’s traditional wildfire season has just started, but five of the state’s largest fires in history have already occurred this year, Feinstein said in her testimony.
“We have to change our approach to dealing with wildfire and how we manage our forests. We can’t just sit here and do nothing,” she said.
While climate change is making wildfires worse by the year, the legislation takes aim at the direct, most immediate causes of the unprecedented series of wildfires, she said.
It would create a $100 million grant program and provide other incentives to help make harvesting dead trees more commercially viable to reduce fuel loads. It would also increase the use of fuel breaks and prescribed burns.
It would allow for expedited environmental reviews regarding the installation of fire breaks near existing roads, trails, transmission lines and pipelines. It would also establish a new Prescribed Fire Center to coordinate research and training of foresters and forest managers in best practices.
A program to aid the retrofit of homes with fireproofing material and promote underground utility wires and the development of distributed energy to mitigate the impact of power shutoffs.
The American Farm Bureau Federation and 10 state affiliates are backing the bill, saying it will expedite forest management, accelerate post-fire restoration and reforestation and remove dead and dangerous wood from national forests.
“Backlogs in adequate management coupled with drier, hotter conditions, have resulted in unhealthy, overly dense forests,” the groups said in a joint letter to Senate leadership.
Those conditions result in larger, more catastrophic fires that are difficult to control, destructive to both urban and rural communities and pose great threat to private property and human life, they said.
“Our organizations believe that increasing the pace and scale of forest management activities, including mechanical thinning and controlled burning, reduces the threat of catastrophic fire, protects lives and communities and helps safeguard western natural resources and economies,” they said.
The groups are also supportive of provisions in the bill that would streamline permitting processes for hazardous fuels reduction projects and post-fire recovery efforts.