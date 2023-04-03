WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., has introduced a bill to permanently repeal the federal estate tax, commonly called the death tax.

The bill is cosponsored by 40 other senators, including Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee.

