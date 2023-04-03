WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., has introduced a bill to permanently repeal the federal estate tax, commonly called the death tax.
The bill is cosponsored by 40 other senators, including Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee.
“For years I have fought to protect farm and ranch families from the onerous and unfair death tax,” Thune said in introducing the Death Tax Repeal Act of 2023.
“Family-owned farms and ranches often bear the brunt of this tax, which makes it difficult and costly to pass these businesses down to future generations,” he said.
The bill is supported by the Family Business Coalition representing more than 150 groups, including agricultural organizations.
In a letter to Thune, the groups said they appreciate his work toward a common sense tax code that doesn’t impose a destructive double or triple tax at death.
“The death tax forces family businesses to waste money on expensive insurance policies and estate planning. These burdensome compliance costs make it even harder for business owners to expand their businesses and create more jobs,” they said.
Poll after poll has indicated that a super-majority of likely voters support repealing the estate tax. Typically, two-thirds of likely voters support full and permanent repeal of the death tax, the groups said.
“The death tax is unfair. It makes no sense to require grieving families to pay a confiscatory tax on their loved one’s nest egg. Far too often this tax is paid by selling family assets like farms and businesses. Other times, employees of the family business must be laid off and payrolls slashed. No one should be punished for fulfilling the American dream,” they said.
The groups also pointed out repealing the death tax would spur job creation and grow the economy, saying many studies have quantified the potential job growth that would result from estate tax repeal.
“Last year the Tax Foundation found the U.S. could create over 150,000 jobs by repealing the estate tax. A 2012 study by the House Joint Economic Committee found the death tax has destroyed over $1.1 trillion of capital in the U.S. economy — loss of small business capital means fewer jobs and lower wages,” the groups said.
The death tax contributes a very small portion of federal revenues, about 0.5%, they said.
“There is a good argument that not collecting the estate tax would create more economic growth and lead to an increase in federal revenue from other taxes,” they said.
A 2016 Tax Foundation analysis found repeal of the death tax would increase federal income taxes by $145 billion over 10 years, they said.
“The negative effects of the estate tax make permanent repeal the only solution for family businesses and farms,” they said.
