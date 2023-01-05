Debbie Stabenow

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

 U.S. Senate Photographic Studio

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has said she will not run for a fifth term in 2024 and will retire from the chamber at the end of her current term on Jan. 3, 2025.

"Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate," Stabenow said in a statement Jan. 5.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you