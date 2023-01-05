Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has said she will not run for a fifth term in 2024 and will retire from the chamber at the end of her current term on Jan. 3, 2025.
"Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate," Stabenow said in a statement Jan. 5.
Democrats and Republicans are expected to vie for her battleground Senate seat in the 2024 election. Stabenow's retirement also means new leadership on future farm bills.
By the time she retires, Stabenow will have co-authored three farm bills.
The senator helped author the 2014 Farm Bill, which made major investments in land and water conservation, specialty crop programs, bioenergy, organic farming and local food systems, according to USDA's Agricultural Research Service.
She also co-authored the 2018 Farm Bill, which altered the dairy safety net, expanded conservation programs and provided further support to local food systems and fresh produce growers.
In a statement, outgoing House Agriculture Committee chairman David Scott said Stabenow's influence has led to more support for specialty crop industries, advanced urban agriculture and safeguarded funding for nutrition programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
This January, Stabenow is working with her counterpart in the House — Glenn "GT" Thompson, chairman-elect of the House Agriculture Committee — to shape the 2023 Farm Bill.
In a statement, Stabenow said she will focus her last two years in office on improving the lives of Michigan residents and leading the passage of the next farm bill, which she said "determines our nation's food and agriculture policies" and is "also key in protecting our land and water and creating jobs."
During a press call on Dec. 5, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack praised Stabenow for her work on past farm bills and looked to the future.
"I look forward to working with her for the next two years, and I wish her well," he said.
Along with her leadership on the Senate Agriculture Committee, Stabenow is also a member of the Senate Finance Committee, Budget Committee and Environment and Public Works Committee.
A Michigan native, she was elected to the Ingham County Board of Commissioners at age 24, starting her political career. She was a representative in the Michigan House of Representatives for 12 years, from 1979 to 1990. She was then a senator for four years in the Michigan State Senate, from 1991 to 1994.
She later went on to represent Michigan's 8th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, and in 2000, she was the first woman from Michigan to be elected to the U.S. Senate.
