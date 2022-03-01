Russia is a significant player in global energy markets, and its invasion of Ukraine and the response from Western countries are expected to impact oil and gas supplies and prices, according to Rabobank researchers.
“In global energy markets, it’s really hard to overstate Russia’s importance,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, energy commodity strategist with RaboReseach.
Russia produces more than 10 million barrels of crude oil a day, 10% of global supplies, and exports half of its production, he said during a web conference on Tuesday.
“It’s a top three global supplier alongside the U.S. and Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Russia is also a meaningful exporter of refined products such as diesel and gasoline, he said.
“In terms of natural gas, it’s the same story. Russia is a very significant supplier alongside the U.S., Qatar and Australia,” he said.
Russia produces significant amounts of natural gas, both for domestic use and export. It exports natural gas via an extensive pipeline network to Europe and Asia, as well as waterborne LNG export terminals, he said.
“Europe is certainly most at risk of a physical supply shock while the U.S. is more at risk of a sticker shock, both at the pump and at home,” he said.
Russia controls more than 30% of European oil imports and 35% of European natural gas imports, he said.
“The reason Russia maintains such a strong foothold into European energy markets is due to its extensive and cost-effective pipeline network,” he said.
That network stretches from oil and gas fields in western Siberia to end-user markets in Europe with various arteries along the way, giving Russia a significant financial edge over competing waterborne imports, he said.
The balance of Russia’s exports is primarily sent to Asia. The U.S. does import some crude oil and refined products from Russia, but that flow could easily be replaced, he said.
“The West has implemented harsh sanctions on Russia and has greatly hindered its ability to deal in financial markets and to execute transactions,” he said.
“So far, energy has been specifically carved out of those sanctions and the SWIFT financial system action to maintain orderly commodity markets. However, considering these actions, European companies are already backing away from doing business with Russia given the increased risk and despite positive economics,” he said.
BP and Shell have rushed to divest their Russian joint ventures, and several European refiners are scrambling to replace Russian crude oil with alternatives, he said.
“We haven’t seen supply disruptions yet, but I think that is certainly a risk as we move forward here,” he said.
The last real oil shock to Europe and the global market was in 2011 with the Libyan civil war. Oil exports to Europe went from 1.25 million barrels a day to zero, and Brent crude oil went from roughly $90 a barrel to $125 in just four months’ time, he said.
The impact could be even more substantial given Russia’s much greater stature in energy markets, he said.
“In terms of natural gas, specifically in Europe we see the biggest price impact given their dependency on Russian gas and the fact that there’s already a crisis going on for natural gas supplies in Europe and Asia,” he said.
Rabobank expects those prices to spike to more than $200 a barrel in oil-equivalent terms, he said.
While it doesn’t expect the same sharp reaction for U.S. prices, Rabobank expects prices to increase — potentially with the Henry Hub market finding a new trading range from $4 to $5.50 per million BTU versus the $2 to $3.50 in recent years, he said.